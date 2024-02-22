Photo courtesy of Case Case Power Abe Award Winner — Progressive Tractor & Implement (Lafayette, La.)

In celebration of the strength of its U.S. and Canadian dealer network, Case Construction Equipment recently announced the winners of its new Case Dealer Awards program, comprised of four award categories.

"Our dedicated and customer-first dealer network differentiates Case in the market. Across the U.S. and Canada, we have the strength of 66 dealers, 325 locations and more than 7,000 faces of Case providing customer-first sales, service, parts and financing support," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment. "The Case Dealer Awards program recognizes the best of the best."

Power Abe Award — Progressive Tractor & Implement. Also known as the Case Dealer of the Year Award, the Power Abe Award is given to the dealer who is committed to building the Case brand and delivers top performance in sales, parts, service and offering Capital financing products to their customers.

J.I. Case Award — Lee Tractor Co. In recognition of Case's founder, who was resilient, customer-first and rooted in practical innovation, this year's award is presented to the dealer with the greatest focus on technology (precision and connected services).

Building Community Award — GT Mid Atlantic. The heart of the Case brand is building (and rebuilding) community. This award recognizes the dealer who goes above and beyond in exhibiting Case's brand purpose. GT Mid Atlantic won for its work with Construction Angels and will receive a $10,000 donation for this deserving nonprofit.

Power Tan Awards. These awards are earned for high sales performance by product category.

Backhoe Loader / Tractor Loader / Forklift: Bingham Equipment Company

Skid Steer Loader / Compact Track Loader: Torgerson's

Dozer: Hills Machinery Company

Motor Grader: Scott Equipment

Compaction: Border Equipment

Mini Excavator: Progressive Tractor & Implement

Full Size and Midi Excavator: Progressive Tractor & Implement

Wheel Loader: Hitrac

Compact Wheel Loader: ASCO Equipment



