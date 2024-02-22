List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Case Construction Equipment Dealers Recognized for Focus on Technology, Community and Sales/Service/Parts/Financing Achievements

    Thu February 22, 2024 - National Edition
    Case Construction Equipment


    Case Power Abe Award Winner — Progressive Tractor & Implement (Lafayette, La.)
    Photo courtesy of Case
    Case Power Abe Award Winner — Progressive Tractor & Implement (Lafayette, La.)
    Case Power Abe Award Winner — Progressive Tractor & Implement (Lafayette, La.)   (Photo courtesy of Case) Case’s Dealer Awards program is comprised of four award categories.   (Photo courtesy of Case)

    In celebration of the strength of its U.S. and Canadian dealer network, Case Construction Equipment recently announced the winners of its new Case Dealer Awards program, comprised of four award categories.

    "Our dedicated and customer-first dealer network differentiates Case in the market. Across the U.S. and Canada, we have the strength of 66 dealers, 325 locations and more than 7,000 faces of Case providing customer-first sales, service, parts and financing support," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case Construction Equipment. "The Case Dealer Awards program recognizes the best of the best."

    Power Abe Award — Progressive Tractor & Implement. Also known as the Case Dealer of the Year Award, the Power Abe Award is given to the dealer who is committed to building the Case brand and delivers top performance in sales, parts, service and offering Capital financing products to their customers.

    J.I. Case Award — Lee Tractor Co. In recognition of Case's founder, who was resilient, customer-first and rooted in practical innovation, this year's award is presented to the dealer with the greatest focus on technology (precision and connected services).

    Building Community Award — GT Mid Atlantic. The heart of the Case brand is building (and rebuilding) community. This award recognizes the dealer who goes above and beyond in exhibiting Case's brand purpose. GT Mid Atlantic won for its work with Construction Angels and will receive a $10,000 donation for this deserving nonprofit.

    Power Tan Awards. These awards are earned for high sales performance by product category.

    • Backhoe Loader / Tractor Loader / Forklift: Bingham Equipment Company
    • Skid Steer Loader / Compact Track Loader: Torgerson's
    • Dozer: Hills Machinery Company
    • Motor Grader: Scott Equipment
    • Compaction: Border Equipment
    • Mini Excavator: Progressive Tractor & Implement
    • Full Size and Midi Excavator: Progressive Tractor & Implement
    • Wheel Loader: Hitrac
    • Compact Wheel Loader: ASCO Equipment

    For more information, visit www.casece.com.

    Photo courtesy of Case

    Case's Dealer Awards program is comprised of four award categories.




    Today's top stories

    Texas' $1.5B Project Meeting Benchmarks

    Caltrans Crews Respond to Atmospheric River Storms

    VIDEO: New Generation BOMAG BMP 8500 Multi-Purpose Compactor Delivers Quick Pairing, Secure Connection Radio Remote Control

    Construction Associations Back State Challenge to Federal Rule that Diverts Infrastructure Resources From Vital Projects

    TDOT Eyes 2026 Completion of Highway 127 Bridge

    ABC: Government-Registered Apprenticeship Programs Not Keeping Up With Construction Industry Needs

    Bobcat Announces Lineup of New Products

    Conn.'s Mizzy Construction Thrives, Grows With Education, Expertise



     

    Read more about...

    Awards Business News Case






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA