Case Highlights Accessibility and Workforce Inclusivity with Accessible Backhoe Loader

Wed July 22, 2020 - National Edition
Case


The machine features a purpose-built elevator and accessories that allow the operator to be elevated into the cab and workstation.
Case Construction Equipment's accessible backhoe loader is designed to support workforce inclusivity and provide operators of all mobility levels with an opportunity to work in construction equipment operation.

The operator positions the elevator chair near the ground via a pair of external joysticks in a manner that allows them to easily transfer into the seat. Those same joysticks then raise the operator into the cab where they transition into the backhoe seat.

The chair is then tucked away into a position that does not obstruct machine operation.

Once in the cab, the operator can run the backhoe in a traditional control configuration, or hand controls can be added for operators who require that functionality.

"Our goal was to build a configuration that allows operators of all abilities to be completely self-reliant," said Ed Brenton, product marketing manager, Case.

"We believe in the power of work and the community that is built around construction sites and crews — and everyone who wants to operate a Case backhoe loader should be able to. This accomplishes that and brings a larger community of operators into the fold."

For more information, visit www.CaseCE.com.



