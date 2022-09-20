Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue September 20, 2022 - National Edition
Case IH has announced two new updates to the suite of AFS Connect tools available to producers: AFS AccuSync machine coordination and productivity-boosting AFS Connect features.
With the introduction of AFS AccuSync, producers will be able to share real-time data between machines in the same field for a fully connected operation. New AFS Connect features will enable growers to use their connected fleet more efficiently than ever before, with Insights Dynamic Machine Reporting, Machine Reports & CSV Exporting, CAN Parameter Visibility and Archived Vehicle Benchmarking, according to the company.
"As harvest approaches, we're excited to release tools to help producers make faster, smarter decisions while they are facing challenging weather and economic conditions," Kendal Quandahl, AFS marketing manager said.
"AFS AccuSync is a game changer for farmers who've long desired a way to intuitively manage and link their equipment and feature updates for AFS Connect give operators more ways to use data for better in-field outcomes."
Designed with the intent to help producers work smarter, not harder, AFS AccuSync harnesses the power of a connected fleet and puts it in producers' hands through easy-to-use, real-time data sharing technology. The result is a fully connected operation that offers greater productivity and efficiency.
With an AFS AccuSync subscription, growers can connect multiple machines in a field to ensure all operators work together efficiently by sharing coverage maps and A/B guidance lines for all seasons of use. In addition, AFS AccuSync provides producers with the following benefits:
AFS AccuSync offers easy setup and use parameters for maximized uptime. Users can gain access through the familiar AFS Connect management platform to make the most of existing data. Implementation and remote machine monitoring are simple for fleets of all sizes due to full compatibility with most Case IH equipment using 4G telematics hardware (P&CM) and the AFS Pro 700 display and/or Pro 1200 display.
"At its core, AFS AccuSync allows for easy sharing of in-field data," Quandahl said. "When machines are operating on the same job, producers can monitor fleet progress and performance and uncover opportunities to operate even more efficiently."
With instant access to operation information, AFS Connect has made it easy for producers to manage the farm from a remote location and make smart decisions using real-time and historical data. Now, updates to AFS Connect are aimed to create a highly integrated user experience. The latest updates to AFS Connect include:
For more information, visit www.caseih.com.
This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.