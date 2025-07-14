Kurt Coffey, VP of Case IH, joins top industry executives on OEM panel at 2026 AED Summit in Dallas. The panel offers insights into equipment manufacturing and innovation, with Coffey's agricultural expertise enhancing the discussion. The summit also includes keynote speeches and valuable networking opportunities for industry leaders.

Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) announced the addition of Kurt Coffey, vice president of Case IH North America at CNH Industrial America LLC, to the lineup of esteemed panelists for the OEM panel discussion at the 2026 AED Summit, taking place January 19–21 in Dallas, Texas.

Coffey joins a group of top equipment executives for what promises to be one of the most impactful sessions of the summit. The panel will provide attendees with invaluable insights into the future of equipment manufacturing, distribution, and innovation across the industry.

"With his deep roots in agriculture and his commitment to customer-focused innovation, Kurt brings a valuable perspective to this panel," said Brian P. McGuire, AED president and CEO. "His leadership at Case IH and experience across multiple sectors of the equipment industry will enrich the conversation and benefit all in attendance."

Coffey has spent his career supporting farmers and equipment users through strategic leadership and product innovation. Raised on a family farm, he understands firsthand the challenges and opportunities facing today's equipment customers. Before taking on his current role, he led marketing for Case IH globally and held executive positions in parts and service at CNH Industrial.

He also brings experience from past roles in both the finance and agriculture sectors, including time at Country Financial and Monsanto. Coffey holds a degree in agricultural business from Illinois State University and serves on both the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) board of directors as well as the AEM Ag sector board.

Moderated by Marc Johnson, principal of Pinion, the panel will now feature six industry leaders:

• Rod Bull, CEO, Komatsu North America Corp.

• Scott Young, president / head of region North America, Volvo Construction Equipment

• Michael Ballweber, president, Doosan Bobcat North America

• Andrew Ryan, president, LiuGong North America

• Todd Stucke, executive officer, Kubota Corporation

• Kurt Coffey, vice president, Case IH North America, CNH Industrial America LLC

The OEM Panel will take place during a summit filled with high-profile speakers and programming, including a keynote interview with Ambassador Nikki Haley, and presentations by First Sergeant Matt Eversmann (Ret.) of Black Hawk Down fame and Lauren Saidel-Baker, economist of ITR Economics.

The 2026 AED Summit remains the equipment industry's most comprehensive event, bringing together dealers, manufacturers and service providers for networking, education and strategic insights. With more than 40 expert-led sessions and over 200 exhibitors, this is a must-attend event for industry leaders focused on growth and innovation.

For more information, visit www.aedsummit.com

