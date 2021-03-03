Available on Case 750M through 2050M dozers, factory-fit machine control simplifies ordering and acquisition, streamlines installation and increases residual/resale values.

Case Construction Equipment has introduced factory-fit machine control on its 750M through 2050M dozers.

The new offering includes factory installed and calibrated 2D, dual mast 3D and SiteControl CoPilot precision construction solutions from Leica Geosystems.

This option simplifies acquisition and allows dozer owners to group the precision solution of their choice in with the initial purchase of the machine. It also combines all elements of the investment into a single payment, financing package and interest rate — making ordering and implementation seamless.

"When the machine arrives at the dealer, it is calibrated and ready to go," said Jeremy Dulak, product manager, Case Construction Equipment. "The machine and the system are purpose-built together and calibrated using Case World Class Manufacturing [WCM] processes, ensuring system integrity and helping dozer owners and operators get up and running immediately once they've decided on a machine."

Factory-fit machine control also increases residual/resale value and gives dozer owners the confidence that the system was purpose-built with the machine and meets all quality and performance standards intended by the manufacturer.

"Machine control continues to evolve and adoption continues to grow throughout the industry as contractors realize the gains in productivity, efficiency and quality," said Dulak. "This makes it easier than ever for Case dozer buyers to implement machine control and realize those benefits immediately."

