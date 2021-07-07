Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Case Introduces OEM-Fit Site Control Machine Control Solutions for Excavators

Wed July 07, 2021 - National Edition
Case Construction Equipment


OEM-Fit offering ensures the proper match of excavator and machine control solution from Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, and simplifies the acquisition process with a single financing package.
OEM-Fit offering ensures the proper match of excavator and machine control solution from Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, and simplifies the acquisition process with a single financing package.

Case Construction Equipment's OEM-Fit 2D and 3D machine control solutions designed by Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, is now available for Case D Series excavators from Case SiteControl Certified dealers.

This new option ensures that the optimal combination of machine and solution is installed and tested by Case certified precision field specialists. It also simplifies the acquisition process and allows for the technology to be grouped in with the purchase of the machine — combining the financing or lease approval, rate and payment in a single package.

"It takes the guesswork out of what solution works best with each machine, and ensures that it is installed and tested by certified professionals before it's delivered to the contractor," said Nathaniel Waldschmidt, product manager, Case Construction Equipment.

"The excavator and the machine control system are optimally matched and calibrated — helping the owners and operators of each machine get up and running immediately upon delivery of the machine."

OEM-Fit machine control solutions also increase the residual/resale value of each excavator, confirming to buyers on the secondary market that the system is designed and proven to work with the machine.

"Machine control has the ability to transform the productivity, efficiency and long-term profitability of excavators," said Waldschmidt. "We're now making the addition of machine control with excavators completely turnkey, allowing contractors to experience those benefits in an extremely seamless experience with their Case SiteControl Certified dealer."

Leica Geosystems' machine control solutions offer several features that increase the productivity, accuracy and safety of excavators while providing operators an easy-to-use hardware and software platform.

"We recognize the value of industry collaboration to provide contractors with accessible and easy-to-use technology," said Magnus Thibblin, Leica Geosystems Machine Control president. "We are pleased to work with Case Construction Equipment to provide customers OEM-Fit machine control solutions on Case D Series excavators."

For more information, visit CaseCE.com.




Today's top stories

UPDATE: With Demolition of Florida Condo Building Complete, Investigators Hunt for Answers

Graham Construction Takes On Nebraska's Fremont Southeast Beltway

George Harms Construction Leads Jersey's 'River Draw' Initial Construction Phase

Cat M320 Wheeled Excavator Offers More Swing Torque, Longer Wheelbase, Extended Service Intervals

Epiroc M-Series DTH Hammers Designed for Maximum Drill Speed, Productivity on SmartROC D65 Machines

VIDEO: Klein Recycling Takes On Scrap World With Atlas

ALL Crane Adds 18 New Grove RTs to Fleet

Tsurumi Integral to Illinois Pond Overhaul



 

Read more about...

Case Case Construction Equipment Excavators Leica Geosystems Technology






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo