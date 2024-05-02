List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Case Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania Holds Open House

    Thu May 02, 2024 - Northeast Edition #10
    CEG


    Case Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania held a VIP open house April 9, 2024, to showcase its new facility in Cranberry Township, Pa.

    The evening event provided approximately 70 guests a cocktail reception and the opportunity to tour the new facility as well as attend an executive town hall during which Case and Alta Equipment leaders spoke about the significance of the new Case Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania facility and Case equipment.

    Case Construction and Alta leaders, including Terry Dolan, North American vice president, Case; and Ryan Greenawalt, CEO, and Craig Brubaker, COO, both of Alta Equipment Group, attended the event to stress how the new dealership will hit the ground running for customers in the region. In fact, the open house's theme was, "We're here. We're different. We're all in."

    "We are super happy to have Case back on the market and serve Pennsylvania with Case products," said Chad Brocious, branch manager of the Cranberry Township facility. "We have already established a talented service crew with more than 18 years of average experience and at this event, we are letting the market know that we are here to provide Case products and services."

    The spacious new facility sits on approximately five acres and features 16 service bays; 16 technicians, both in-house and road; and eight service trucks. The facility, and two others in Greensburg and State College, which is expected to open in July, Case Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania will serve an expansive territory — 43 Pennsylvania counties in total. They are Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Montour, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Somerset, Tioga, Union, Venango, Warren, Washington and Westmoreland.

    "We are excited to be here in Pennsylvania," said Brubaker. "For me, it's a bit of a homecoming because I was born and raised here, so I am excited to be here with a world class OEM like Case Equipment. And I want to let all the customers out there know that we are committed to this market, and we are committed to taking care of them and we are getting up to speed. We want to make sure they don't ever experience another gap. So, we are fully committed to the market, and we are excited to be here with Case Construction."

    During the event, Case Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania provided a catered dinner and raffled off two sets of tickets to an upcoming Luke Combs concert at State College, Pa.

    For more information, visit www.casepowerequippa.com. CEG

    (L-R) are Stefano Pampalone, global president construction segment, CNH; Leandro Lecheta, president/North America, CNH; Chad Brocious, general manager, Case Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania; Ryan Greenawalt, CEO of Alta Equipment Group; and Terry Dolan, vice president of Case. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Chris Machalak, marketing manager, Alta Equipment Co.; and Daryl Huber and Bryce Cummings, both of Huber Blacktop Company LLC. (CEG photo)
    Mary Pedron and Terry Santos of Alta Equipment Company, Fla., travelled north to Cranberry Township, Pa., to support the open house event. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Eric Sparks, Kyle Huss and Ryan Melcher catch up during the reception time at the open house. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jay Martin, Jay Martin Excavating; and Chad Brocious, general manager, and Ryan Melcher, service manager, both of Case Construction Power and Equipment of Pennsylvania. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Mike Bergstrom, Case regional sales director; Ryan Mitvalsky, Case business manager, Northeast; and Bryce Cummings and Daryl Huber, both of Huber Blacktop, discuss the assortment of equipment available. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Derek Johnson and Jeff Walker, both of York Excavating; and Doug Ochsner of Case talk about the new Case location and services. (CEG photo)
    Zach Fatigante (L), heavy equipment sales representative of Case Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania, and Adam McDowell, safety director of Clearwater Construction, meet up at the open house event. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are DJ McKinney, Doug McKinney Sr. and Dakota Hughes, all of McKinney Hauling & Excavating Inc. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Jake Kramer of Case Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania; and Fred Valentino, Sean Merkle and Gary Balmer, all of T.A. Robinson Asphalt Paving Inc. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Terry Dolan, vice president of Case; and Derek Johnson and Jeff Walker, owner, both of York Excavating. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Dave Swansden, Cottles Asphalt & Maintenance; Chad Brocious, general manager, Case Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania; Ryan Mitvalsky, Case Constriction; and Will Clark and Ryan Hall (project manager), both of Cottles Asphalt & Maintenance. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Ron Caglione of RJ Roncaglione Excavating, Linesville, Pa.; Jeff Brown, Pennwest Specialized Contracting Inc.; and Chris Machalak, marketing manager, Alta Equipment Co. Brown won tickets to a Luke Combs concert at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa. (CEG photo)
    Case Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania recently opened a new Case dealership in Cranberry Township, Pa. (CEG photo)
    Ron Caglione of RJ Roncaglione Excavating tries out the Case CX50D during the grand opening event. (CEG photo)




