Case Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania held a VIP open house April 9, 2024, to showcase its new facility in Cranberry Township, Pa.

The evening event provided approximately 70 guests a cocktail reception and the opportunity to tour the new facility as well as attend an executive town hall during which Case and Alta Equipment leaders spoke about the significance of the new Case Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania facility and Case equipment.

Case Construction and Alta leaders, including Terry Dolan, North American vice president, Case; and Ryan Greenawalt, CEO, and Craig Brubaker, COO, both of Alta Equipment Group, attended the event to stress how the new dealership will hit the ground running for customers in the region. In fact, the open house's theme was, "We're here. We're different. We're all in."

"We are super happy to have Case back on the market and serve Pennsylvania with Case products," said Chad Brocious, branch manager of the Cranberry Township facility. "We have already established a talented service crew with more than 18 years of average experience and at this event, we are letting the market know that we are here to provide Case products and services."

The spacious new facility sits on approximately five acres and features 16 service bays; 16 technicians, both in-house and road; and eight service trucks. The facility, and two others in Greensburg and State College, which is expected to open in July, Case Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania will serve an expansive territory — 43 Pennsylvania counties in total. They are Adams, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Mifflin, Montour, Perry, Potter, Snyder, Somerset, Tioga, Union, Venango, Warren, Washington and Westmoreland.

"We are excited to be here in Pennsylvania," said Brubaker. "For me, it's a bit of a homecoming because I was born and raised here, so I am excited to be here with a world class OEM like Case Equipment. And I want to let all the customers out there know that we are committed to this market, and we are committed to taking care of them and we are getting up to speed. We want to make sure they don't ever experience another gap. So, we are fully committed to the market, and we are excited to be here with Case Construction."

During the event, Case Power & Equipment of Pennsylvania provided a catered dinner and raffled off two sets of tickets to an upcoming Luke Combs concert at State College, Pa.

For more information, visit www.casepowerequippa.com. CEG

