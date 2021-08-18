The event — dubbed as one of the organization’s first heavy equipment “Disaster Training Camps” — helped operators gain proficiency in the use of compact track loaders for debris removal and route clearance operations ahead of the upcoming hurricane season, resulting in much-needed debris removal and site improvement needs for the Pirtle Scout Reservation.

Case Construction Equipment and its dealer Progressive Tractor & Implement provided two compact track loaders and grapple buckets for a recent heavy equipment operator training event at the George W. Pirtle Scout Reservation in Gary City, Texas.

The training event elevated five members of Team Rubicon's heavy equipment group to HEO2 status and another member to instructor level within the organization.

The event — dubbed as one of the organization's first heavy equipment "Disaster Training Camps" — helped operators gain proficiency in the use of compact track loaders for debris removal and route clearance operations ahead of the upcoming hurricane season, resulting in much-needed debris removal and site improvement needs for the Pirtle Scout Reservation.

"These training events give our team the experience needed to be even more safe and proficient as we deploy on actual disaster operations throughout the year — taking away the pressure of being on an actual operation and letting them focus on the skill of it while also bringing some improvement to the local community," said Patrick Wright, heavy equipment associate at Team Rubicon.

"And to have Case and Progressive Tractor step up like this, as Case and its dealer network always does, helps us be ready for when the real disasters hit."

"We're no strangers to hurricanes down here in the Gulf states, and we saw the great work that Team Rubicon did in south Louisiana last year after hurricanes Laura and Delta — we're more than proud to provide equipment and resources to help them train," said Thomas Soileau, owner of Progressive Tractor & Implement.

"Our sincerest hope is that we don't have any major storms this year, but knowing that we're helping non-profits like Team Rubicon make an impact in our communities is the reason we do this."

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led disaster response organization that utilizes the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. Founded in 2010, Team Rubicon has deployed across the United States and around the world to provide immediate relief to those impacted by disasters and humanitarian crises.

Case first partnered with Team Rubicon in 2015 to develop a heavy equipment training program for its volunteers for the safe and effective use of construction equipment in disaster operations.

For more information on the partnership between Case and Team Rubicon to support communities in response to natural disasters, visit CaseCE.com/TeamRubicon.

Today's top stories