Case Construction Equipment is backing CMA and ACM Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi as the headlining sponsor for his upcoming Ain't Always the Cowboy tour.

The tour is set to kick off in Irving, Texas, on July 14, 2022, and finish with a headlining show at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater on Oct. 1. Tickets will be available to purchase HERE beginning March 4 at 10 a.m. local venue time — and Case is offering an exclusive 24-hour ticket presale to fans who enter the presale code CASEPARDI at 10 a.m. local venue time on March 2.

The sponsorship continues the longstanding partnership between Case and Pardi, which has included an exclusive performance at Con Expo-Con/AGG 2020, ongoing earthmoving projects with Pardi — who is an experienced equipment operator — as well as special events highlighting the need for new talent in the construction industry.

The new agreement includes the position as the headlining sponsor of the 2022 Ain't Always the Cowboy tour, and a commitment to a workforce development/operator training contest to be held in 2023.

"This is unlike any other partnership because Jon is the real deal — he runs equipment, he walks the walk, and he connects with his fans in a real and authentic way," said Terry Dolan, vice president — North America, Case. "He's as comfortable on a bulldozer as he is singing, and we look forward to helping him out on the job site and on stage."

"I told Case we'd do this again if we could do some special events and projects, and if I could go hang out with people in Tomahawk again," said Pardi. "I've had a lot of fun with the Case team raising awareness to careers in the construction industry and showcasing a bunch of really cool equipment — we'll keep the party rolling."

A full schedule of tour dates can be found at JonPardi.com/Tour.

