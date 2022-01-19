The interactive webcast will discuss different types of auxiliary hydraulics, understanding flow and psi and how they relate to performance, and more.

Case Construction Equipment announced that the next CASE LIVE virtual event will focus on understanding auxiliary hydraulics and attachment settings, and will be held on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Central.

George MacIntyre, product manager, and Ted Polzer, director of product and customer support for Case, will discuss different auxiliary hydraulic options, how to understand flow and psi, and best practices for sizing and setting attachments with your skid steer or CTL.

All who register will receive a recording of the event, whether they are able to attend live or not.

Visit CaseCE.com/LIVE for more information, and click here to register for CASE LIVE: Understanding Auxiliary Hydraulics and Attachment Settings.

CASE LIVE is a virtual event platform with live events and educational sessions delivering topics that include equipment fleet management, acquisition strategies, new technologies, operational tips and new product launches.

For more information on Case, visit CaseCE.com.

