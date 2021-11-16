List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Case to Host Live Virtual Event on Preparing Construction Equipment for Cold Weather

Tue November 16, 2021 - National Edition
Case


Case Construction Equipment has announced that the next Case LIVE virtual event will focus on preparing construction equipment for cold weather, and will be held on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. Central.

Cold weather presents a variety of challenges for construction equipment, from fluids and batteries to hoses and tracks. Case experts will discuss best cold weather maintenance practices, start-up and operational procedures, acquisition considerations, and other topics related to fleet management in cold weather.

All who register will receive a recording of the event, whether they are able to attend live or not.

Visit CaseCE.com/LIVE for a full schedule of upcoming webcasts and events, and click here to register for Case LIVE: Preparing Equipment for Cold Weather.

Case LIVE is a new virtual event platform with live events and educational sessions delivering topics that include equipment fleet management, acquisition strategies, new technologies, operational tips and new product launches.

For more information, visit CaseCE.com.




