Case Construction Equipment has announced the next installment of Case LIVE: The Daily Equipment Walkaround, which will be held on May 26 at 10 a.m. Central.

In this virtual event, Case experts will demonstrate the best practices in pre- and post-operation equipment inspection and why it is important to the overall health and performance of construction equipment. It will be followed by a live Q&A between the audience and presenters.

The webcast will be hosted by Brad Stemper, director of compact equipment, and Ted Polzer, director of product and customer support, Case Construction Equipment.

"We talk a lot about Total Cost of Ownership, and one way to ensure that you are getting the most uptime and performance out of your equipment is to take a few extra minutes at the beginning and end of each day to really look over your equipment and identify any possible elements that may cause downtime," said Stemper.

"We'll show people what we think is a great process for this, and provide them resources to help them in their work."

Case LIVE is a new virtual event platform with live events and educational sessions delivering topics that include equipment fleet management, acquisition strategies, new technologies, operational tips and new product launches.

