Case to Host Virtual Event on Used Equipment Advantages, Considerations

Mon December 13, 2021 - National Edition
Case Construction Equipment


Case Construction Equipment has announced that the next CASE LIVE virtual event will focus on Used Equipment Advantages and Considerations, and will be held on Dec.15 at 10 a.m. Central.

Case experts will discuss the advantages of used equipment as bought and sold through local Case dealers, financing options, tax incentives and more to help fleet managers and business owners make smart equipment acquisition decisions.

All who register will receive a recording of the event, whether they are able to attend live or not.

Visit CaseCE.com/LIVE for more information, and click here to register for CASE LIVE: Used Equipment Advantages and Considerations.

CASE LIVE is a new virtual event platform with live events and educational sessions delivering topics that include equipment fleet management, acquisition strategies, new technologies, operational tips and new product launches.




