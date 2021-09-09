Case Construction Equipment will host a special CASE LIVE virtual event on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 PM Central to unveil its most powerful compact track loader (CTL) ever built. The CTL will then make its official North American debut in booth K277 at the Utility Expo in Louisville, Kentucky Sept. 28 – 30; followed by GIE+EXPO in Louisville Oct. 20-22.

The new CTL features numerous industry- and class-leading performance attributes and promises to serve as a powerful new platform spanning numerous industries, applications and attachment requirements, the manufacturer said.

"We're going for more than size and power — this new product launch represents a total package that puts more control into the hands of the operator, more power and precision in attachment use, and more insight and collaboration into fleet management," said George MacIntyre, product manager, Case. "And yes, it's big and powerful, too — so it's the total package."

Visit CaseCE.com/LIVE for a full schedule of upcoming webcasts and events, and click here to register for this exciting new product announcement. All registrants will receive a recording of the exclusive launch event even if they cannot attend live.

CASE LIVE is a new virtual event platform with live events and educational sessions delivering topics that include equipment fleet management, acquisition strategies, new technologies, operational tips and new product launches.

For more information on Case, and the entire lineup of Case equipment, visit CaseCE.com.

Today's top stories