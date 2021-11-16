A Cat command console is being used to remotely operate an excavator on a hillside with loose gravel.

Cat 374 and 395 large hydraulic excavators can now be equipped with Command for Excavating, offering remote-control operation.

Command for Excavating removes operators from potentially hazardous jobsite conditions by offering remote machine operation from a safe distance, eliminating safety risks and reducing injuries from climbing on and off machines.

Offering line-of-sight (LOS) and non-line-of-sight (NLOS) operating options, Command for Excavating users comfortably control dig, lift and tracking functions from outside the cab. The technology enhances safety and improves machine productivity on a range of projects like operating in unstable underfoot conditions, brownfields, shore work, demolition, and stevedoring. It also allows production to restart immediately following disruptive processes, such as blasting in quarry applications.

Two Remote Options

The Command console offers quick transition to line-of-sight machine control at the job site through a lightweight, compact console, supported by a comfortable shoulder harness. With no on-site communications infrastructure required, it is ideal for temporary or emergency remote operation.

Using either a 900 MHz or 2.4 GHz frequency communications protocol, the console offers a machine control range reaching up to 437 ft., managing excavator functions with virtually no response delay. If the remote shutdown switch is pressed, wireless communication is lost or the console is tilted more than 45 degrees, built-in safety features stop all excavator movements.

The command station provides non-line-of-site operation from the comfort of an air-conditioned office on-site or many miles away, as distance is limited only by the capabilities of the wireless network.

The command station comfortably seats the operator in a customized "virtual cab" with familiar controls and machine displays. Users can control up to five different machines from the same or different locations, reducing downtime for shift changes or the need to travel to the jobsite. Touchscreen monitors similar to the in-cab display offers precise machine control, while screen mounts positioned in front of the user provide easy view of the excavator's camera feeds.

Delivering a high level of precision and productivity, command controls are deeply integrated with the excavator's electronics to give users the same machine response experience as if they were operating from inside the cab. Grade Assist, Swing Assist, E-Fence and other machine technologies are set, activated and deactivated remotely without being set manually from inside the cab.

By removing the operator from the cab, Command for Excavating offers a solution to workforce shortages and training advantages for newer operators. It opens opportunities to those with physical limitations that prevent them from climbing into the equipment, attracting a new generation of worker and increasing the longevity of experienced operators.

For more information, visit www.cat.com/en_US/products/new/technology/command/command/15970437.html

