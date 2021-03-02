The outsole design of the boot provides optimal stability with a wide, full-ground midfoot contact to reduce ankle rotation and weight bearing stresses. The ergonomic insole design supports the three main arches of the foot in order to reduce lower extremity fatigue, prevent overuse of the arches when standing and to create more stability by making full contact with the foot.

Cat Footwear, a division of Wolverine World Wide Inc. released its newest work boot designed for injury prevention for industrial workers — Cat Edge.

Cat Footwear is stepping outside the box of traditional industrial footwear design with Cat Edge's ergonomically correct footwear platform, with the primary purpose behind the design of the boot to focus on the reduction of stress on the body for workers who are standing over long periods of time.

A recent survey from Harvard School of Public Health found that 75 percent of workers in the construction industry suffer from chronic knee and back pain but take fewer days off than most industries​.

Construction workers work long, laborious days, and while pain may be viewed as a side effect of the job, it can be hard not only on the body, but also the mind. ​A study by the Midwest Economic Policy Institute found that the injury rate for construction workers is 77 percent higher than the national average​.

To tackle this issue, Cat Footwear created a boot directly targeted at helping to reduce pain. Hours testing in variable conditions and different foot types led the Cat Footwear team to produce the ultimate combination of comfort and function. The outsole design of the boot provides optimal stability with a wide, full-ground midfoot contact to reduce ankle rotation and weight bearing stresses. The ergonomic insole design supports the three main arches of the foot in order to reduce lower extremity fatigue, prevent overuse of the arches when standing and to create more stability by making full contact with the foot.

"As a brand committed to keeping workers safe every day, Cat Edge is an important and necessary innovation in Cat Footwear's workwear family," said Kelly Ballou, vice president of marketing at Cat Footwear.

"Our team set out to develop a boot that would not only protect workers with cutting-edge footwear innovation but also provide workers with a boot that helps reduce pain, giving them the opportunity to not only work hard, but most importantly get back to their lives and play harder."

Cat Edge is the ultimate combination of comfort and function, designed with a 5-Point Injury Prevention system designed to prevent fatigue, allowing for workers to leave their job with something left in the tank, and encouraging them to work hard, and play harder, according to the manufacturer.

Cat Edge 5-Point Injury Prevention system includes a rounded heel to mimic the foot's shape, full contact outsole to provide stability and alignment up the leg, a split shank that allows the boot to move naturally with the foot, flex grooves in the outsole and a multi-contact insoles provide superior comfort and support.

Cat Footwear's Cat Edge is available online for pre-order in two colors, priced at $180.

For more information, visit ​www.catfootwear.com​.

Today's top stories