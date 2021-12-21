Using a tiltrotator with a coupler top allows the operator to maximize the versatility of attachments by switching them out for application and task appropriate purposes.

Cat tiltrotators (TRS) for tracked excavators seamlessly integrate to the machine, contribute up to 13 percent more productivity and are easy to operate. The introduction of these models provides a portfolio of TRS for machines from 24,250 to 66,140 lbs.

The tiltrotators have the capability for 360-degree bi-directional rotation and 40-degree left and right tilt, allowing the machine to work from many different angles with less machine repositioning, according to the manufacturer.

TRS10, 14, 18, and 23 models are available with pin-on or S-type coupler top interfaces and S-type coupler bottom interfaces. Using a tiltrotator with a coupler top allows the operator to maximize the versatility of attachments by switching them out for application and task appropriate purposes.

An optional grapple module allows the operator to move materials out of the way, such as large rocks or pipe, without switching attachments.

Key components, including an oil-filled gear box, single-point lubrication system and innovative control system, factor into the ease of maintenance and operation features. Long-term reliability and durability for the tiltrotators result from the heavy-duty bolted joint that secures the housing, rotator and coupler as a unit.

The worm gear drive is designed with wide bearing surfaces that distribute excavation forces in all directions. In addition, the gear drive is submersed in oil to ensure positive lubrication in all operating conditions. Pins, shafts and bushings feature heavy duty construction, and the hydraulic rotator motor is protected inside the cast rotator housing.

Machine controls allow for simultaneous tilt, rotation and machine movement. The short profile of the TRS unit helps maintain consistent breakout forces for digging experienced with a regular coupler.

Tiltrotators also come with a variety of built-in safety features. The double-acting tilt cylinders have built-in load holding valves to keep the attachment secure to the unit in the event of a pressure loss. Additionally, operators remain inside the cab while switching attachments for using the optional grapple module to move heavy objects.

