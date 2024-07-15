List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    VIDEO: Cat Track Wear Sensor Provides Remote, No-Touch Wear Monitoring

    Mon July 15, 2024 - National Edition
    Caterpillar



    The Cat Track Wear Sensor (CTWS) remotely monitors undercarriage wear to better predict wear out, plan maintenance and increase machine uptime.   (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar) Undercarriage and CTWS   (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar) CTWS link on machine   (Photo courtesy of Caterpillar)

    With 120 years of undercarriage experience, Caterpillar continues to innovate, so customers get the most from their investment.

    Exclusive to Cat machines and undercarriages, the proprietary Cat Track Wear Sensor (CTWS) remotely monitors undercarriage wear to better predict wear out, plan maintenance and increase machine uptime.

    Monitored within the Cat Wear Management System, the new CTWS wirelessly communicates critical track link wear information from the machine to the dealer for monitoring. Timed alert intervals — a 40 percent wear alert for possible bushing turns, 70 percent to signal for measuring and replacement part ordering, and 100 percent for required replacement — improve inspection scheduling and streamline ordering of replacement parts, according to the company.

    Photo courtesy of Caterpillar

    The Cat Track Wear Sensor (CTWS) remotely monitors undercarriage wear to better predict wear out, plan maintenance and increase machine uptime.

    The real-time track wear status enables no-touch track link measurements, increases fleet coverage by automating inspections, provides visibility to track wear when operating in remote locations and allows for prioritized timing of service visits by helping optimize manual inspections.

    Field tested for proven reliability throughout the expected track life, more than 2,000 Cat machines have been shipped with the innovative sensor technology. The small electronic sensor installs in a customized pocket in the track link for protection. Each link assembly includes a smart link, resulting in two sensors on a machine, one on each side.

    Photo courtesy of Caterpillar

    Undercarriage and CTWS

    The CTWS survives high frequency shock loads and meets sensor functional and environmental tests. Subject to operating conditions, sensor battery life has been shown to last up to seven years.

    The wear sensor is standard on new Cat D5, D6 and D8 dozers, and 953 and 963 track loader models in select regions with planned expansion to models in the dozer line in the future. It can be retrofitted on eligible dozer undercarriages.

    Photo courtesy of Caterpillar

    CTWS link on machine

    For more information, visit www.cat.com.




    Today's top stories

    VIDEO: National Equipment League Launches its First Championship Competition in Partnership With HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America

    Hyundai Adds Another Product Category With Introduction of HD100 Tracked Dozer

    IIJA Report Card Reveals Mixed Grades

    E.R. Snell, Webber Make Headway On $500M GDOT Project

    Stay Connected to Your Fleet With Solution Linkage CONNECT, Hitachi Construction Machinery's New Global Fleet Management System

    How to Select the Right BOSS Spreader

    Blue Diamond Attachments Announces New Rotary Cutters

    VIDEO: JCB Partners With Rock Legend Joe Walsh, VetsAid to Rock & Rebuild



     

    Read more about...

    Caterpillar Maintenance Technology







    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA