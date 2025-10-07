Caterpillar announced updates to Cat 5.5- to 11-ton class mini hydraulic excavators, including enhancements to models 305 CR, 308 CR, 309 CR, and 310. New features like e-Fence, indicate, Cat C2.8 engine, and third auxiliary hydraulic option improve performance, safety, and ease of use. New industry-first additions elevate operator control and machine efficiency. Limited edition models were showcased at industry expos in Kentucky.

Caterpillar photo Caterpillar announced multiple enhancements to its Cat 305 CR, 308 CR, 309 CR and 310 mini hydraulic excavator models.

The compact radius Cat 305 CR now joins the 6.6- to 11-ton class models to offer mini hydraulic excavator (MHE) ease-of-use (EOU) e-Fence and indicate features for software-enabled attachment versions. The 305 CR now ships from the factory EOU ready for cab and premium canopy designs or can be ordered from the factory already installed.

Automatically constraining machine motion within preset boundaries, e-Fence is designed to allow operators the ability to work confidently and efficiently by avoiding structures overhead, underground, in front or to the left or right of the excavator. e-Fence features include:

• Ceiling — helps operators avoid overhead obstacles such as powerlines, ceilings or tree limbs.

• Floor — defined depth limits help protect underground fiberoptic cables and utilities.

• Wall — operating limits protects structures in front of the excavator.

• Swing — ideal for avoiding swinging into live traffic areas or walkways and to help with truck loading.

An entry-level grade system now available for the 305 CR, indicate, gives operators visual and audible indications to bucket position, relative to target grade, to assist with meeting exact specifications the first time. The operator selects target depth and slope from the in-cab guidance system, and the monitor provides realtime feedback.

Taking the EOU indicate to the next level, a laser catcher option is available for all next generation Cat EOU models in the 5.5- to 11-ton class. Working with a laser transmitter, laser catcher may provide customers with greater peace of mind when working on large job sites that require multiple excavator repositions. It can be ordered from the factory or installed via an aftermarket kit and retrofitted to first-production EOU machines.

8.8- to 11-Ton Class Enhancements

Today's compact radius Cat 308 CR and 309 CR plus the 310 mini hydraulic excavators are now powered by the new Cat C2.8 engine, offering the same ratings and performance as the previous Cat C3.3B power unit.

Meeting U.S. EPA Tier IV Final and Stage V emissions standards, the C2.8 features a "fit for life" diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC) and diesel particulate filter (DPF) that requires no maintenance, according to Caterpillar, reducing service requirements and costs.

A third auxiliary hydraulic option is available to support customers using complex hydromechanical attachments. These next gen excavators also feature a standard rearview camera to help improve operator visibility and safety while reversing the excavator. In addition, the 310 now includes a side-view camera as standard, while the side-view camera can be optionally added to 308 CR and 309 CR machines.

The next generation 308 CR will offer an angle blade option to help with backfilling material. With stick steer and blade control in the right joystick, operators can control the machine like a small dozer. The option comes with dozer float to help with grading and a three-piece bolt-on cutting edge that can be inverted and reversed to extend wear life.

Performance

These enhancements can elevate the performance of a next generation Cat mini hydraulic excavator line that introduced four industry-first features:

• Stick Steer — simplifying machine control, Cat stick steer system enables the operator to switch from conventional level/foot-pedal steering controls to low-effort joystick operation at the touch of a button.

• Cruise control — a standard feature minimizing operator interaction when traveling longer distances between work locations.

• Operator adjustable settings — a large touchscreen display provides machine function control and easy monitoring of critical operating parameters.

Limited edition "Centennial Grey" Cat 305 CR and 308 CR mini hydraulic excavator units were be on display at the Utility Expo and Equip Expo in Louisville, Ky. Attendees operated the limited edition 308 CR model with angle blade inside the Cat demonstration exhibit area.

For more information, visit cat.com/

