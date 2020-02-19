--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Caterpillar Appoints Pam Heminger Vice President

Wed February 19, 2020 - National Edition
Caterpillar


Pam Heminger has been appointed vice president of Caterpillar’s Strategic Procurement Division, effective April 6, 2020.

Caterpillar Inc.'s board of directors has appointed Pam Heminger a company vice president. Heminger will have responsibility for Caterpillar's strategic procurement division.

Heminger has more than 30 years of strategic procurement experience in the automotive and manufacturing sectors, most recently as the vice president of North American Purchasing of Honda of America. She will begin her duties with Caterpillar on April 6, 2020.

"Pam's extensive procurement and supply chain management leadership and experience position her well to enhance Caterpillar's enterprise-wide procurement standards while advancing our procurement capabilities and technology," said Ramin Younessi, Caterpillar group president of Construction Industries.

"She understands the complexities of leading a global procurement organization with a strong focus on driving efficiencies that will benefit Caterpillar, its customers and Caterpillar suppliers."

Heminger joined Honda of America in 1996 and has held a series of roles with increasing responsibilities in procurement and business operations. Prior to joining Honda of America, she held various supply chain and materials management roles with Lennox International.



