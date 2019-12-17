Caterpillar Celebrates 90 Years on the New York Stock Exchange

Caterpillar Inc. Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby rang the opening bell Dec. 17 on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to mark the 90th anniversary of the company's listing on the NYSE, which is considered the world's foremost securities marketplace. Of the approximately 2,200 companies listed on the NYSE, Caterpillar is among only 3 percent that have been consecutively listed for 90 years or more.

"I am proud of our entire Caterpillar team. Every day, they create solutions to help our customers build a better world," Umpleby said.

"Our team's relentless focus on executing our strategy for profitable growth, including the advanced technologies that we are showcasing at the NYSE today, has given the company a strong balance sheet and the ability to return a significant part of our free cash flow to shareholders. Since 2017, we have repurchased about $7.1 billion in stock and paid about $3.5 billion in dividends."

As part of the celebration, Caterpillar gave Wall Street traders the opportunity to handle an advanced construction excavator simulator system. Through a panel of video monitors and remote-control technology, traders had the chance to take a turn at the excavator's controls and attempt to dig virtual trenches, footings and more. There also was a variety of Cat machines on display in front of the NYSE including a wheel loader, wheeled excavator, industrial loader and compact loader, all of which have played a part in Caterpillar's historical success.

Listing on the NYSE is a globally recognized signal of corporate strength and leadership, reserved for companies that meet the NYSE's stringent requirements for income, market capitalization, cash flow and ethical practice.

Caterpillar Inc. — 90 Years on the New York Stock Exchange