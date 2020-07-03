--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Caterpillar Employee, Retiree Generosity Pushes Cat Foundation Commitment to $10M for Global COVID-19 Response Efforts

Fri July 03, 2020 - National Edition
Caterpillar


In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Caterpillar Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Caterpillar Inc., originally announced a commitment of $8.5 million to support global communities. Part of the funding included a 2:1 match for a limited time for United States employee and retiree donations made to eligible nonprofits.

Due to overwhelming support from Caterpillar employees and retirees, the $1 million matching cap was surpassed in a matter of days. As a result, the Foundation increased the match cap to $2.5 million, raising its overall commitment to $10 million in support of global COVID-19 response efforts and organizations impacted by the pandemic.

Including the Foundation's match, employee and retiree donations reached $3.9 million to help organizations.

"The Caterpillar team of both present and past employees are incredibly generous and have a well-earned reputation for giving back to the communities in which they live and work," said Asha Varghese, president, Caterpillar Foundation. "Together, they donated $1.4 million to help keep our communities safe and strong during this difficult time."

From foodbanks to hospitals to educational organizations, more than 500 non-profits across 43 states were positively impacted through the generosity of Caterpillar employees and retirees and the Foundation's match program. The contributions are assisting organizations like the Central Illinois Dream Center in providing shelter, food and personal hygiene items to individuals and families most affected by challenging economic conditions resulting from the virus.

Other examples of organizations benefitting from the donations include Rady Children's Hospital in San Diego and multiple food banks in numerous Caterpillar communities, like the Second Harvest Food bank in Tennessee and the Houston Food Bank.

For more information, visit www.caterpillar.com.


 

