Caterpillar Hosts Event to Showcase Its Cold Planer Models

Wed December 08, 2021 - National Edition #25
CEG


Attendees look over and learn about the Cat PM825.

Caterpillar held an event Dec. 1, 2021, in Clayton, N.C., to showcase its lineup of cold planers.

Before the equipment walk-arounds and demonstrations began, however, retired United States Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills of the 82nd Airborne delivered a keynote address to all attendees. Mills's larger-than-life personality, sense of humor and incredible spirit for life engaged the attendees from the moment he took center stage.

Mills is a recalibrated warrior, motivational speaker, actor, author and an advocate for veterans and amputees. Mills's New York Times bestselling memoir, "Tough as They Come," is currently available on sale in bookstores everywhere. Despite losing portions of both arms and legs from an IED while on active duty in Afghanistan, Mills continues to overcome life's challenges, breaking physical barriers and defying odds. Mills lives by his motto: "Never give up. Never quit."

After his address, the equipment then took center stage. Five years ago, Cat brought a fresh roster of cold planers to the market and has been continuously working on improvements to the product line ever since. The 2021 product release marks the third update to these models since they were first introduced. For dealers and contractors throughout the United States at the event, Caterpillar discussed its PM312, PM622 and PM825 cold planer models and provided several demonstrations of the PM825.

The PM312 is an efficient, highly maneuverable milling machine with a cutting width of 48.2 in. (1,225 mm) that performs controlled full-depth removal of asphalt and concrete pavements in a single pass.

The PM622 is a high-production, half-lane milling machine with a cutting width of 88 in. (2,235 mm) that performs controlled full-depth removal of asphalt and concrete pavements in a single pass.

The PM825 is a high-production, half-lane milling machine with a cutting width of 98.6 in. (2,505 mm) that performs controlled full-depth removal of asphalt and concrete pavements in a single pass.

The models meet U.S. EPA Tier IV Final, EU Stage V and Korea Tier 4 Final emissions standards and are optimized to reduce fuel burn with a high-capacity cooling system that keeps the engine at ideal temperatures for optimal fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

New expanded LED lighting enhances nighttime and low-light operation. The new wide-dispersion LED work lights come standard and provide an improved, well-lit work area for ground crew. LED perimeter lights also can be added to further illuminate the rotor chamber, cutting path and work areas around the machine for increased visibility.

According to Cat, the integrated Cat GRADE with Grade and Slope system takes the guesswork out of producing accurate and repeatable cutting results and includes automated features like obstacle jump and programmable cut transitions to aid in milling precision. Cat cold planers also can be enhanced with full 3D milling operation.

The cutting system is designed to withstand tough applications and is built to last with heavy steel construction and reinforced alloys to resist abrasion, according to Cat. Available in a wide variety of spacings, the durable Cat System K rotors deliver high-performance with efficient material flow and an excellent cutting pattern. Kicker paddles are reversible for extended life, and the tapered dual retention toolholder design eliminates the need for retaining bolts, pins, or setscrews, reducing replacement time by up to 50.

A reliable track undercarriage system with well-engineered track geometry provides high tractive effort and better load distribution when milling deep cuts or through hard materials. High-capacity conveyors provide efficient removal of milled material with outstanding discharge control. The belt also reverses for faster clean-up, while magnetic vinyl covers provide quick access to inspect the rollers for wear. Optional dust ventilation and spray bar systems maximize dust removal.

Longer lasting conveyor flashing, improved rotor drive access, corded pendant for the rotor turning device and an added wear shoe for the inboard ski are just a handful of the many improvements included in this product update. Cat milling machines are designed with long maintenance intervals, large service doors, and power hood for walk-in access to critical components and systems. Track pads are easy to replace, while track chains and other undercarriage components are maintenance-free up to 4,000 hours. When time to replace high wear components, Cat dealers provide specialized support with repair kits, convenient parts availability, and service options for both the machine and the engine. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Caterpillar dealers and contractors from across the United States gathered in Clayton, N.C., to learn about the manufacturer’s line of cold planers.
Travis’s larger-than-life personality, sense of humor and incredible spirit for life engaged the audience from the moment he took center stage.
Dale Arnold (L) of Cashman Equipment Company in Las Vegas and Bryan Corsetti of VT Construction in Las Vegas both enjoyed attending the event.
Going over a few of the details of the PM622 are Jeff Baynard (L) of Wyoming Machinery in Cheyenne, Wyo., and Parnell Ellingson of Simon Contractors, also from Cheyenne.
Travis McClung (L) of Caterpillar goes over the PM825’s ease of operation with Joe Neilso of B. Jackson Construction in West Jordan, Utah.
Josh Crank (L) and Todd Pollock, both of Sitech Precision in Raleigh, N.C.
The Cat PM825 is a high-production, half-lane milling machine with a cutting width of 98.6 in. (2,505 mm) that performs controlled full-depth removal of asphalt and concrete pavements in a single pass.
Sitech Precision was on hand to answer machine guidance questions. (L-R) are P.J. Provenzano, Bob Hendrick, Josh Crank, Todd Pollock and John Stalato.
Billy Martin of Talley Construction in Chattanooga, Tenn., checks out his latest investment, the Cat PM825.
Attendees look over and learn about the Cat PM825.
David Fields (L) of Stowers Machinery goes over the 2D Grade Control system with Clayton Steels, Spears & Hopkins in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Steven Ryan (L) of Milton CAT goes over the benefits of the Cat PM312 with Jeff Hutchins of J. Hutchins Inc. in Richmond, Vt.
Looking over a Cat 243D3 skid steer with a Cat BU118 broom attachment are Andy Brown (L) of Fred Smith Company in Raleigh, N.C., and Bryant Balentine of Gregory Poole.
With the Cat PM312 are Joey Fuller (L) of Gregory Poole and Chris Kibler of Carolina Sunrock in Butner, N.C.
The event included presentations on the benefits of Cat products.




Read more about...

Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Caterpillar Cold Planers / Milling Machines Events






