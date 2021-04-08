The new line includes weight-based model nomenclature changes with the new Cat CB2.5/CB2.5 GC replacing the CB22B, CB2.7/CB2.7 GC replacing the CB24B, CC2.7/CC2.7 GC replacing the CC24B, CB2.9 replacing the CB32B, CB4.0 replacing the CB34B, CC4.0 replacing the CC34B and the new CB4.4 replacing the CB36B.

Caterpillar expands its 2.2 to 5.5 ton (2- to 5-t) product offering by introducing 10 new tandem and combination utility compactors that deliver increased productivity and efficiency, simple operation and easy maintenance.

The new line includes weight-based model nomenclature changes with the new Cat CB2.5/CB2.5 GC replacing the CB22B, CB2.7/CB2.7 GC replacing the CB24B, CC2.7/CC2.7 GC replacing the CC24B, CB2.9 replacing the CB32B, CB4.0 replacing the CB34B, CC4.0 replacing the CC34B and the new CB4.4 replacing the CB36B. These versatile rollers take on a range of soil and asphalt applications, including parking lots, driveways, urban streets, landscaping and small construction sites.

The new Cat CB2.5, CB2.7, CC2.7, CC 2.9, CB4.0, CC4.0 and CB4.4 models are built for power and production. The powerful Cat C1.7T engine meets stringent U.S. EPA Tier IV Final emission standards. Advanced hydraulics and exclusive power management software deliver exceptional performance on grades. Their new auto idle shutdown feature helps to conserve fuel and hours.

Designed for rental and low- to medium-duty applications, the efficient Cat GC series compactors deliver low total cost of ownership, simplified maintenance and long-term durability. Powered by a turbocharged Cat C1.7T engine rated at 24.6-hp, the CB2.5 GC, CB2.7 GC and CC2.7 models meet Tier IV Final emission standards without an aftertreatment system, simplifying maintenance and lowering service costs. These models excel in low to medium-grade applications like driveways and parking lots, according to the manufacturer.

Simple and Productive

The reengineered operator controls features simple rocker switches and easy-to-read Cat display for intuitive operation, so even inexperienced operators can quickly learn. A switch efficiently controls low/high vibration frequencies, while auto vibration control ceases vibration when the travel lever is in neutral to prevent marking of the asphalt mat. Available dual propel levers help to improve operator comfort.

Offering compaction widths from 39 in. (100 cm) to 54 in. (140 cm), all new Cat utility compactors feature large drum diameters for a smooth mat finish and thick drum shells for added durability. The rollers' 2 in. (5 cm) drum offset improves compaction efficiency when rolling next to curbs. A narrow frame design allows for improved visibility to the job surface and drum edge.

Optional compaction measurement value (CMV) displays measured material stiffness to the operator, improving compaction performance, eliminating unnecessary passes and improving consistency.

Both the standard and GC series models incorporate a water tank gauge for continuous monitoring from the operator's station, so the tank does not run dry. Better positioned nozzles on the spray bars improves water coverage on the drum to prevent material pick-up. The inventive new spray test mode on the water system facilitates testing and adjusting nozzle angle to ensure proper drum coverage.

Improved Service, Safety

To help service technicians quickly diagnose existing and potential issues, the new utility compactor line now features standard Cat ET (electronic technician) diagnostic software. When connected to the Electronic Control Module (ECM), Cat ET accesses diagnostic information such as status parameters display, active diagnostic codes viewing, logged diagnostic codes view and diagnostic tests and calibration to help identify machine issues.

Standard Product Link technology captures critical operating data, fault codes and machine location information to boost fleet management efficiency. Optional Remote Troubleshoot analyzes real-time machine data for diagnostics of fault codes without impacting machine productivity and potentially saving a service trip to the job site.

Allowing for machine software updates around the production schedule, optional Remote Flash ensures these utility compactors are operating with the most current version of software.

The new Cat compactors now come with standard a 3-in. (7.6-cm) high-visibility orange seatbelt to make jobsite safety visible. Slip resistance steps and platform help to improve operating safety. An operator presence sensor in the seat prevents unintended roller operation while not seated. Multiple optional LED lighting packages are available to help bring visibility on the job site.

For more information, visit www.cat.com.

