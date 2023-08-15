(OAIMA Facebook photo)

Limestone blocks for the outside of buildings; gravel and crushed rock for the bed of new roadways; pulverized limestone for cement — they are all products of Ohio's aggregates and industrial minerals industry, and all essential to the state's ongoing economic development.

To celebrate the industry's contributions to Ohio, the Ohio General Assembly designated July 17-21 as "Ohio Aggregates and Industrial Minerals Awareness Week" to help educate the public and raise awareness of the industry's invaluable contributions to job creation and growth.

Today more than ever, the sector is playing a crucial role in Ohio's construction boom by providing the materials needed to build facilities for job creators such as Intel, Amazon Web Services, Honda, Amgen and many others. The industry is valued at more than $1 billion and employs more than 5,000 Ohioans.

"Ohio's economic success is the envy of many states across the nation, and that progress is an exciting time for Ohio's aggregate producers, who are helping literally build the future Ohio," said Pat Jacomet, executive director of the Ohio Aggregates & Industrial Minerals Association. "It's easy to take for granted the remarkable good fortune we enjoy in Ohio with abundant mineral deposits that are critical to our daily lives and our future prosperity."

According to Jacomet, Ohio's career technical centers offer exceptional programs that effectively equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the growing construction and aggregate industry, which has been a driving force behind the state's recent economic prosperity and helping build the new Ohio that the DeWine Administration, JobsOhio and regional economic development agencies are creating.

By designating this special week, Ohio aims to foster a better understanding of the essential role that aggregates and industrial minerals play in various sectors, including construction and transportation. It also highlights the industry's commitment to responsible resource management and environmental sustainability.

Throughout Ohio Aggregates and Industrial Minerals Awareness Week, the Ohio General Assembly encourages citizens, businesses and communities to explore and appreciate the indispensable contributions made by the aggregates and industrial minerals industry.

The Ohio Aggregates & Industrial Minerals Association represents the interests of Ohio's aggregates and industrial minerals industry. The association is committed to promoting sustainable practices, supporting economic growth and fostering collaboration within the sector.

If it can't be grown, it has to be mined.

