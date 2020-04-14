Cemen Tech Announces April 2020 Webinar Series

Tue April 14, 2020 - National Edition
Cemen Tech has announced its training webinar seriesfor April 2020. Available at no cost, Cemen Tech's webinars cover a variety of important topics related to the volumetric concrete industry.
The ongoing webinar series is hosted by Cemen Tech volumetric concrete experts, and often features contractors, aggregate product manufacturers, equipment finance professionals and other guest speakers.
How Volumetric Technology Benefits The Road Industry
April 14, 2020 -10:00 AM -10:30 AM CST
The session will focus on the benefits of using volumetric mixers across interstate, highway and bridge projects. It also will cover the basics of volumetric mixers, road restoration projects and the fuel behind it all — fast-setting cements.
Hosted by Collin Robinson, product manager, Cemen Tech, and John Caldwell, VP sales & marketing, FastTrac Construction Products.
Increasing Your Efficiency With ACCU-POUR Technology
April 16, 2020 - 10:00 AM -10:30 AM CST
This session will focus on gaining better control of your concrete business by using dispatch technology. The session will address how to ensure that every possible minute is dedicated to pouring concrete and why it is important to leverage technology to eliminate paper and manual data entry.
Hosted by Rob Peterson, technology sales manager, Cemen Tech.
Understanding Mix Designs & Admixtures Needed for High-Quality Concrete
April 21, 2020 - 10:00 AM -10:30 AM CST
Hosted by Collin Robinson, product manager, Cemen Tech, and Ryan Risley, Darcole Products
How to Start a Retail Concrete Business With a Volumetric Mixer
April 23, 2020 - 10:00 AM -10:30 AM CST
Hosted by Mark Rinehart, director of sales & marketing, Cemen Tech, and Rick Nation, Nation's Mini Mix
What You Need to Know About Equipment Financing
April 28, 2020 - 10:00 AM -10:30 AM CST
Hosted by Andy Bruns, TransLease
Leverage Digital Marketing to Grow Your Customer Base
April 30, 2020 - 10:00 AM -10:30 AM CST
Hosted by Kris Moorman, marketing manager, Cemen Tech, and Trilix
For more information, or to register for one of the webinars, visit https://cementech.com/webinars.