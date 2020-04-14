--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Cemen Tech Announces April 2020 Webinar Series

Tue April 14, 2020 - National Edition
Cemen Tech



Cemen Tech has announced its training webinar seriesfor April 2020. Available at no cost, Cemen Tech's webinars cover a variety of important topics related to the volumetric concrete industry.

The ongoing webinar series is hosted by Cemen Tech volumetric concrete experts, and often features contractors, aggregate product manufacturers, equipment finance professionals and other guest speakers.

How Volumetric Technology Benefits The Road Industry

April 14, 2020 -10:00 AM -10:30 AM CST

The session will focus on the benefits of using volumetric mixers across interstate, highway and bridge projects. It also will cover the basics of volumetric mixers, road restoration projects and the fuel behind it all — fast-setting cements.

Hosted by Collin Robinson, product manager, Cemen Tech, and John Caldwell, VP sales & marketing, FastTrac Construction Products.

Increasing Your Efficiency With ACCU-POUR Technology

April 16, 2020 - 10:00 AM -10:30 AM CST

This session will focus on gaining better control of your concrete business by using dispatch technology. The session will address how to ensure that every possible minute is dedicated to pouring concrete and why it is important to leverage technology to eliminate paper and manual data entry.

  • Online scheduling and real-time communication with drivers
  • Manage your business proactively by tracking every yard of concrete poured and having immediate access to all of your production data
  • Save time and money through improved dispatch, driver communication, and administrative reporting

Hosted by Rob Peterson, technology sales manager, Cemen Tech.

Understanding Mix Designs & Admixtures Needed for High-Quality Concrete

April 21, 2020 - 10:00 AM -10:30 AM CST

Hosted by Collin Robinson, product manager, Cemen Tech, and Ryan Risley, Darcole Products

How to Start a Retail Concrete Business With a Volumetric Mixer

April 23, 2020 - 10:00 AM -10:30 AM CST

Hosted by Mark Rinehart, director of sales & marketing, Cemen Tech, and Rick Nation, Nation's Mini Mix

What You Need to Know About Equipment Financing

April 28, 2020 - 10:00 AM -10:30 AM CST

Hosted by Andy Bruns, TransLease

Leverage Digital Marketing to Grow Your Customer Base

April 30, 2020 - 10:00 AM -10:30 AM CST

Hosted by Kris Moorman, marketing manager, Cemen Tech, and Trilix

For more information, or to register for one of the webinars, visit https://cementech.com/webinars.



