    Cemen Tech, Dobbs Equipment Expand Partnership to Serve South Carolina Market

    Cemen Tech partners with Dobbs Equipment to serve South Carolina markets with precision volumetric concrete mixers, offering cost-effective solutions for contractors to improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and boost profitability. This expansion builds on their successful partnership in Florida markets.

    Wed August 07, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Cemen Tech


    Cemen Tech logo

    Cemen Tech, a large volumetric concrete mixer manufacturer, announced a new agreement with Dobbs Equipment to be the exclusive dealer of the company's full line of concrete production solutions in South Carolina.

    This update expands the pair's existing partnership in the central and south Florida markets.

    "Having Cemen Tech in the Dobbs Equipment product lineup supports our commitment to best serve the needs of our customers with cutting-edge technology and top-quality equipment so they can build successful and profitable businesses," said Matt Murphy, Dobbs Equipment president of South Carolina.

    Streamlining the complexity of concrete projects in the construction industry, volumetric concrete mixers ensure precision in measuring, mixing and dispensing concrete from a single unit. Each ingredient – sand, stone, cement powder, water, additives — is stored in separate compartments and mixed at the job site for fresh concrete every time. The flexibility and efficiency of this technology not only reduce downtime and material waste, but empower business owners to build their bottom line by producing their own concrete.

    "We understand that the availability and cost of concrete can be pain points for contractors, often hindering projects from staying on schedule and on budget. Volumetric technology mitigates these issues and allows contractors to broaden and diversify their business," said Connor Deering, CEO and president of Cemen Tech.

    "Like Cemen Tech, Dobbs Equipment stands behind its reputation for quality, service and support, making them a trusted and proven partner."

    For more information, visit CemenTech.com and DobbsEquipment.com.




