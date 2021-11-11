Several employees of Cemen Tech’s newly started second shift huddle for a quick meeting before starting production and assembly of the company’s volumetric concrete mixing technology.

Iowa-based manufacturing company Cemen Tech is growing its production capabilities to meet the future.

Cemen Tech has incorporated a second production shift and is increasing its staffing levels by more than 25 percent. When complete, a total team member count of 250 will be building the company's volumetric mixing technology.

Cemen Tech made the strategic move after its sixth consecutive year of double-digit sales growth — even during the pandemic.

Connor Deering, Cemen Tech CEO said, "We're at a pivotal moment in our company's history. Construction contractors in a wide range of fields are looking for innovative ways to take more control of their scheduling and materials costs. And they're telling us that they see volumetric concrete mixers as an effective way to do that."

Cemen Tech's volumetric mixers enable contractors to mix their concrete on the job site and to exact specifications for the job at hand. This allows the contractors to be more nimble — getting their concrete on their own timeline. It also allows them to reduce material waste and ultimately cost.

The team at Cemen Tech is able to staff up quickly by being creative and meeting the needs of modern workers. For example, this fall Cemen Tech started covering 100 percent of employees' and families' health insurance premiums. In addition to hiring new staff, the company also is investing nearly $3 million to upgrade facilities, equipment and technology. This will improve worker safety and execute a major expansion of its manufacturing facility to increase output.

For more information, visit www.CemenTech.com.

