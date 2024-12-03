Cemen Tech appoints Fred Vincent as National Used & Rental Equipment Manager, bringing over 25 years of industry experience to drive growth in fleet management, sales, and business development. Vincent's strategic leadership aims to strengthen Cemen Tech's market position and enhance customer profitability through flexible equipment solutions.

Photo courtesy of Cemen Tech Fred Vincent

Cemen Tech, a manufacturer of volumetric concrete mixers and concrete production equipment, announced Fred Vincent as the new national used & rental equipment manager. With more than 25 years of experience in heavy truck dealer operations, Vincent will drive growth in Cemen Tech's rental and used equipment divisions.

In this new role, Vincent will oversee rental fleet management, used equipment sales and business development strategies to further strengthen Cemen Tech's market position. With a focus on customer relationships and operational excellence, he will help customers maximize profitability through flexible fleet solutions, including rentals, trade-ins and buyback programs.

Vincent's career has spanned roles from diesel technician to dealer principal, giving him a broad and comprehensive understanding of the industry. His background includes building cross-functional teams, leading mergers and acquisitions, and holding executive leadership and board positions. His experience has consistently driven business growth and operational success throughout his career.

"We are pleased to welcome Fred to Cemen Tech," said Connor Deering, CEO and president of Cemen Tech. "His extensive experience in heavy equipment operations and strategic leadership will play a key role in expanding our rental and used equipment business, helping construction companies and fleet operators meet their equipment needs."

Vincent is certified in Communications and Lean Six Sigma process improvement.

For more information, visit CemenTech.com.

Today's top stories