Central Atlanta Tractor celebrated its 30th anniversary with customers and vendors on Sept. 26, 2025. The event included food trucks, prize giveaways and a mini-excavator rodeo. The company, a full-line distributor of SANY equipment and other brands, started as a used equipment and rental dealer in 1995.

A large crowd of customers, vendors, Central Atlanta Tractor representatives and their associates gathered to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Central Atlanta Tractor Sales, Inc. The event, held Sept. 26, 2025, also served as a day of appreciation for the company's valued customers and dedicated employees.

The celebration featured food trucks, numerous prize giveaways and a variety of raffle items. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the facility, including the offices, sales, parts and service departments, and to speak one-on-one with the team members who supply parts and service their machines.

A highlight of the day was the mini-excavator rodeo, which included a few unique twists that added an extra level of challenge — even for the most skilled operators.

Central Atlanta Tractor Sales Inc. began operations in 1995 as a used equipment and rental dealer. In 2014, the company became an official distributor and quickly made a strong impact in the Georgia market as a SANY dealer. A strong factory presence from SANY America contributed significantly to the success of the event, along with representatives from several other manufacturers.

Today, Central Atlanta Tractor Sales Inc. is a full-line distributor of SANY equipment, Bell trucks, IROCK crushers and screeners, Allied Construction Products and various other attachment lines. CEG

Today's top stories