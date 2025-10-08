Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Central Atlanta Tractor Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Customers, Vendors

    Central Atlanta Tractor celebrated its 30th anniversary with customers and vendors on Sept. 26, 2025. The event included food trucks, prize giveaways and a mini-excavator rodeo. The company, a full-line distributor of SANY equipment and other brands, started as a used equipment and rental dealer in 1995.

    October 8, 2025 - Southeast Edition #21

    CEG


    A large crowd of customers, vendors, Central Atlanta Tractor representatives and their associates gathered to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Central Atlanta Tractor Sales, Inc. The event, held Sept. 26, 2025, also served as a day of appreciation for the company's valued customers and dedicated employees.

    The celebration featured food trucks, numerous prize giveaways and a variety of raffle items. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the facility, including the offices, sales, parts and service departments, and to speak one-on-one with the team members who supply parts and service their machines.

    A highlight of the day was the mini-excavator rodeo, which included a few unique twists that added an extra level of challenge — even for the most skilled operators.

    Central Atlanta Tractor Sales Inc. began operations in 1995 as a used equipment and rental dealer. In 2014, the company became an official distributor and quickly made a strong impact in the Georgia market as a SANY dealer. A strong factory presence from SANY America contributed significantly to the success of the event, along with representatives from several other manufacturers.

    Today, Central Atlanta Tractor Sales Inc. is a full-line distributor of SANY equipment, Bell trucks, IROCK crushers and screeners, Allied Construction Products and various other attachment lines. CEG

    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15
    Photo: 1/15

    The staff of Central Atlanta Tractor Sales Inc. turned out in full force for the company’s employee appreciation and 30th anniversary celebration. (CEG photo)
    An expansive lineup of SANY machines of every size class was on display. (CEG photo)
    Colby Biggs of Benton-Georgia, based in nearby Douglasville, Ga., makes a run at the equipment rodeo event operating a SANY SY35U mini-excavator. (CEG photo)
    Customers had the opportunity to tour the shop area to see how their machines are rebuilt or serviced in house. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Watching the equipment rodeo contestants are SANY America CEO David Nicoll; Charlie and Chuck Spooner, owners of Central Atlanta Tractor Sales: and Mike Bacon, district sales manager, SANY America. (CEG photo)
    Bell Trucks were lined up and ready for immediate sale or for rent. (CEG photo)
    A variety of sizes of SANY compactors are in stock and ready for delivery from Central Atlanta Tractor. (CEG photo)
    Josh Wolf (L) of Central Atlanta Tractor presents one of the grand prize drawings, a 70-in. Pioneer TV, to Eden Philips, a Buford, Ga., realtor and customer. (CEG photo)
    The new SANY ST230V compact track loader, which was just introduced earlier this year, was on prominent display and served as the event’s beverage cooler for ice cold drinks. (CEG photo)
    Catching up on what’s happening in the industry (L-R) are Bruce Gore, Gorman Construction Inc., Powder Springs, Ga., and Gary Duke and Greg Rogers of Central Atlanta Tractor. (CEG photo)
    Enjoying the events of the day (L-R) are Gary Duke, Central Atlanta Tractor; James O’Kelly, Alexander Contracting, Columbus, Ga.; and Brandon Hess, Central Atlanta Tractor’s COO. (CEG photo)
    A huge turnout of SANY America representatives came out to join the ownership and executive team of Central Atlanta Tractor for the big anniversary celebration in Atlanta. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): The ownership of Central Atlanta Tractor Chuck and Charlie Spooner, and Marla Spooner Neise enjoyed hosting the big event. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Long-time customers from Brent Scarbrough & Co., based in Newnan, Ga., joined the staff of Central Atlanta Tractor for the event including Katie Stephens; Brent Scarbrough; Chuck Spooner, Central Atlanta Tractor; Paul Halloway; Brent Scarbrough; Gary Hemrick, service director, Central Atlanta Tractor; Kylie Stephens (front) of Central Atlanta Tractor, and two-year old Cason. (CEG photo)
    A new twist to an otherwise straight-forward equipment rodeo involved using a bucket and thumb to pick up a top hat and place it on a mannequin. Not an easy feat. But William Smith, a SANY machine owner of Outback Forestry Mulching & Land Clearing, Carrollton, Ga., made it look easy. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    MnDOT's Hwy 212 Project Nears Completion

    Brooks Tractor Open House — Celebrating 80 Years

    City Approves New Chicago Fire FC Stadium in The 78

    DSR Equipment Joins Hyundai Dealer Network With Two Locations in S.D.

    ALL Promotes Joe Kiskunas to New Branch Manager of Dawes-Kaukauna

    NDK Scraper Builds On Strong Foundation With New ESOP

    New York State Officially Opens Final Phase of Nearly $40M Adirondack Rail Trail

    Kiewit Replaces I-40 Pigeon River Bridge



     

    Read more about...

    Anniversary Central Atlanta Tractor Sales Central Atlanta Tractor Sales, Inc. Events Georgia







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147