Central Illinois Equipment Now Offers SANY

Wed December 21, 2022 - Midwest Edition #26
CEG


SANY is expanding its dealer network with the addition of Central Illinois Equipment Sales Inc. The newly authorized dealer will offer SANY construction equipment at its two locations in Hennepin, Ill., and Peoria, Ill.

SANY's full line of construction equipment, including excavators, wheel loaders, graders, rollers and more will be available, as well as a full line of attachments. Central Illinois Equipment Sales also will handle repair and maintenance work for SANY machines.

"SANY America is proud to welcome our new dealer, Central Illinois Equipment Sales Inc., into the family," said John Raemisch, regional business manager of SANY America. "Owners Derek Liles and Butch VanKeulen have deep roots in the central Illinois area and are well known in the community. They bring a trusted hometown handshake approach to equipment sales. We look forward to watching them grow and seeing more SANY equipment on projects across the region."

Central Illinois Equipment Sales carries a large selection of new and pre-owned equipment. Its knowledgeable staff can help with sales, financing, service and parts. The company is looking forward to a long relationship with SANY.

"We are excited to partner with SANY America Inc. as they are a perfect fit for our current market strategy," said Liles.

For more information, visit ciesinc.com.




