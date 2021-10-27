Robin Roberts (sixth from L), chairman and CEO of Central Power Systems and Services, celebrates with the team of the company’s newest location in Tulsa, Okla., at an open house on Oct. 6.

Central Power Systems and Services celebrated the grand opening of its newest facility at 15525 E. Admiral Place in Tulsa, Okla., on Oct. 6 with an open house. The new facility features three service bays, four service trucks and four technicians to serve its customers. Central Power Systems and Services offers sales and rental of Doosan, Liebherr and Wacker Neuson product lines and the support and service behind them.

"We are excited to be expanding our business into multiple states and cities," said Erin Miller, marketing department of Central Power Systems and Services. "We are so excited to be in Tulsa, the people are great, and we think we will have great success here."

Since 1954, Central Power Systems and Services has offered solutions for power generation, power distribution, industrial engines, construction and agricultural equipment, custom manufactured projects and on-highway transportation services. It has more than 350 employees and serves the Midwest and Western regions at its 18 locations throughout Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas.

For more information, visit cpower.com.

