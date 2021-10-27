List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Central Power Hosts Celebratory Open House to Show Off Its Newest Facility

Wed October 27, 2021 - Midwest Edition #22
CEG, CPSS


Robin Roberts (sixth from L), chairman and CEO of Central Power Systems and Services, celebrates with the team of the company’s newest location in Tulsa, Okla., at an open house on Oct. 6.
Robin Roberts (sixth from L), chairman and CEO of Central Power Systems and Services, celebrates with the team of the company’s newest location in Tulsa, Okla., at an open house on Oct. 6.

Central Power Systems and Services celebrated the grand opening of its newest facility at 15525 E. Admiral Place in Tulsa, Okla., on Oct. 6 with an open house. The new facility features three service bays, four service trucks and four technicians to serve its customers. Central Power Systems and Services offers sales and rental of Doosan, Liebherr and Wacker Neuson product lines and the support and service behind them.

"We are excited to be expanding our business into multiple states and cities," said Erin Miller, marketing department of Central Power Systems and Services. "We are so excited to be in Tulsa, the people are great, and we think we will have great success here."

Since 1954, Central Power Systems and Services has offered solutions for power generation, power distribution, industrial engines, construction and agricultural equipment, custom manufactured projects and on-highway transportation services. It has more than 350 employees and serves the Midwest and Western regions at its 18 locations throughout Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas.

For more information, visit cpower.com.




Today's top stories

Michigan Paving & Materials, MDOT Use Design-Build Approach for $210M I-69 Rebuild

John Deere Expands Upon Precision Technology Suite With SmartGrade Remote Support

Is Your Equipment Fleet Ready for Winter?

CM Labs' Heavy Equipment Simulators Provide Innovative Solution for Addressing Construction Skilled Labor Shortage

OTR Introduces NDX Tire, Wheel System Featuring 'Tire That Never Goes Flat'

Kansas DOT Launches Statewide Survey to Explore Future Transportation Funding

Illinois Tollway Approves $332.2M for Construction, Professional Contracts

Kärcher Municipal Offers Its New Product Portfolio



 

Read more about...

Business News Central Power Systems & Services Events Oklahoma






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo