The 2025 CGA Conference & Expo in Orlando will feature tech entrepreneur Shane Snow as keynote speaker. The event focuses on preventing damage to underground utilities, with over 50 sessions on safety, technology, and education. Registration is open for the industry's largest gathering.

Common Ground Alliance (CGA), the national non-profit association dedicated to protecting underground utility lines, people who dig near them and their communities, announced that tech entrepreneur and bestselling author Shane Snow will be the keynote speaker at the 2025 CGA Conference & Expo in Orlando, Fla., from April 7-10, 2025.

Snow is an acclaimed journalist, global explorer, award-winning tech and media entrepreneur, and bestselling author of three books on the science of human behavior: Dream Teams, Smartcuts and The Storytelling Edge. Snow also is an accomplished keynote speaker, having provided his insights on innovation and creative thinking to some of the world's biggest companies.

Snow's keynote address comes at a pivotal time for the damage prevention industry, with rapid infrastructure development continuing across the country. Damage to underground utilities — including power, water, internet and natural gas lines — costs the United States at least $30 billion each year and can put lives and property at risk.

"As we celebrate CGA's 25th anniversary, we're not only looking back at progress made, but looking ahead towards our continued work on preventing damage to the buried utilities on which we all rely," said CGA President and CEO Sarah K. Magruder Lyle. "Shane Snow's unique perspective on innovation, technology and teamwork reflects our shared commitment to safer, smarter work around buried infrastructure."

The largest gathering of its kind in the nation, CGA's annual Conference & Expo returns to Central Florida after a successful 2023 conference in Orlando. Last year's Conference & Expo in Colorado Springs, Colo., saw record-breaking attendance of more than 1,400 professionals in the utility, construction, insurance and damage prevention technology sectors.

Conference attendees can view the conference schedule which includes more than 50 interactive sessions, solutions-oriented programming and networking events. Topics range from pipeline safety to AI and locating technologies, to excavator education and more.

Registration for the 2025 conference is open now.

For more information, visit CGAConference.com.

