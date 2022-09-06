Charlie Walsh

Charlie Walsh has been promoted to president of Stephenson Equipment. Walsh has been executive vice president of sales and marketing with the company since 2017 and previously was president of Walsh Equipment prior to SEI's acquisition of Walsh.

"I am very honored to be the fifth president of SEI. It feels particularly special to take on this important role five years after SEI's acquisition of my family's dealership. I look forward to giving my best to our employees and customers and continuing the legacy of our great company for years to come".

Stephenson Equipment provides cranes and lifting solutions, asphalt paving, road maintenance, and construction equipment sales, rentals, parts and service to Pennsylvania, New York and surrounding areas.

For the lifting industry, SEI offers CCO prep courses with hands-on training and practical testing at several facilities. SEI has a OSHA Crane Inspection team of full-time employees that also performs dielectric testing. In addition, its public works division offers superior municipal truck packages and custom truck up-fits along with municipal equipment and supplies from industrial mowing equipment to items like road signs.

For more information, visit www.stephensonequipment.com.

Today's top stories