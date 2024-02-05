List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Chevron Introduces New Rykon Formula to Grease Product Line

    Mon February 05, 2024 - National Edition
    Chevron


    Rykon is a high-performance grease that increases uptime, enhances durability and longevity, extends lubrication intervals, and reduces the total cost of ownership for the next generation of equipment.
    Photo courtesy of Chevron
    Rykon is a high-performance grease that increases uptime, enhances durability and longevity, extends lubrication intervals, and reduces the total cost of ownership for the next generation of equipment.

    Chevron announced the introduction of Rykon, a new overbased calcium sulfonate complex grease, to its recently refreshed line of products.

    Rykon answers the call for a high-performance grease that increases uptime and helps enhance durability for the next generation of equipment.

    With its unique formulation, Rykon will round out Chevron's grease offering with a grease formulated for heavy-duty and extreme pressure applications. This calcium sulfonate complex-based grease also provides an alternative option to lithium-based thickeners, which have become widely expensive due to rising global demand.

    "By introducing Rykon to our grease portfolio, we are offering a new solution for high-pressure applications and ensuring customers have a high-performance grease when they need it," said Zach Sutton, Chevron Lubricants Industrial sector specialist.

    "As demand for raw materials grows, we remain committed to finding solutions like Rykon that will exceed the demands of machinery and equipment today and tomorrow."

    Rykon is designed to help increase equipment longevity, extend lubrication intervals and reduce the total cost of equipment ownership. The overbased calcium sulfonate complex grease delivers outstanding oxidation and thermal stability with superior water performance to protect equipment from failures and downtime. Rykon also meets the demands of high pressure and shock loads, providing excellent wear protection under heavy loads and in high ambient temperatures.

    The introduction of Rykon into the market is a testament to Chevron's commitment to continuous improvement, delivering products that help people do their jobs better, the company said. In addition, Rykon also will feature the new grease branding and packaging, part of a recent brand refresh for Chevron's grease portfolio announced in March 2023.

    For more information, visit Chevronlubricants.com.




