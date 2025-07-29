Chicago Fire FC's $650M stadium in downtown Chicago, privately financed by owner Joe Mansueto, will seat 22,000 fans, featuring modern design inspired by city's architecture. Stadium, part of The 78 development, prioritizes fan experience and community events, set to open in 2028.

Chicago Fire FC released renderings and further details of the club's $650 million soccer-specific stadium in downtown Chicago on July 16. The stadium, announced in early June, will be entirely privately financed by Joe Mansueto, the club's owner and chairman. The stadium will anchor The 78, Related Midwest's 62-acre development located along the Chicago River just south of Roosevelt Road.

The new stadium will seat approximately 22,000 fans, striking a balance between an electric, high-demand atmosphere and a world-class matchday experience. It was designed by Gensler in "Chicago School" fashion with the enduring elegance of the warehouses that represent the city's grit and hard work. From sweeping riverfront views to open public plazas, every element of the stadium design is being thoughtfully considered to honor Chicago's classic and historic identity while igniting an exciting modern era for the Club and its supporters.

"I love this city and its architecture," said Mansueto. "This stadium is adding to Chicago's iconic skyline, so I want it to look timeless. It will look like it's always belonged here, but with the modern innovations required for a world-class soccer club."

The brick, steel and glass facade will wrap an interior designed to deliver unmatched comfort, style and service, reimagining what it means to not only experience a Fire match in Chicago, but to experience a soccer match in the United States.

The bowl is designed to prioritize the match viewing experience with seating positions that are dramatically lower and closer to the action. The stadium will feature a variety of hospitality spaces, amenities and premium seating options across multiple tiers with 50 suites, more than 500 Loge seats and 3,500 Club seats, including some with access to exclusive clubs-within-clubs. An exposed steel canopy over the seating bowl will help enhance the intimacy of Fire matches by directing light and crowd noise back to the pitch, creating an environment that will enhance the Fire's home-field advantage.

A dedicated supporter section will be built at the core of the stadium for the most passionate fans in the league. The section is purpose-built to be loud with room for approximately 2,000 die-hard fans on safe-standing bleachers.

"We are creating a fortress for our team and a home for our fans," said Dave Baldwin, Chicago Fire FC president of business operations. "The open-air stadium with grass playing surface and intimate environment is intentional to give our team an edge and bring our supporters even closer to the team they love."

In addition to Fire matches, the Club is excited for this stadium to be a true community asset. It can host a variety of other sports and entertainment events, such as international soccer matches, rugby matches, concerts, festivals, live performances, fundraisers and charity events, trade shows, corporate events, conferences, community events and much more.

"The vision for the Chicago Fire FC stadium was set during our interview with the team — to exemplify ‘MLS 3.0' and establish a new standard for the fan and hospitality experience," said Kirk Funkhouser, principal-in-charge, Gensler. "We design every space with an eye toward elevating the match day experience and look forward to delivering an exceptional venue that Chicagoans, players, coaches and staff will enjoy for years to come."

The stadium will serve as a catalyst for the first phase of The 78, whose 62-acre master plan was also designed by Gensler. Drawing its name from Related Midwest's vision of creating Chicago's 78th neighborhood, the walkable, pedestrian-oriented campus will create a dynamic, 24/7 district with new residential and commercial buildings, a half-mile riverwalk and a network of interconnected community spaces that support year-round programming. The initial phase will include restaurants, storefronts and a range of complementary spaces that serve as a vibrant extension of the fan experience.

"With this stadium, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to catalyze investment that transcends The 78, benefiting area residents while drawing visitors to this vast expanse of downtown riverfront," said Curt Bailey, president of Related Midwest. "Our plan gives us the flexibility to consider every aspect of the fan experience — not only before, during and after matches, but throughout the year."

Construction at The 78 is anticipated to begin by the beginning of 2026, and the new stadium is expected to open in 2028. The stadium will create thousands of jobs, both during and after construction and will generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for the city of Chicago.

This month, Major League Soccer (MLS) Commissioner Don Garber added, "Joe Mansueto isn't just building a soccer stadium — he's reshaping the future of soccer in Chicago. This is one of the most ambitious stadium projects in Major League Soccer history, and a powerful reflection of Joe's extraordinary commitment to the Fire, the fans and the city. I toured the site recently, and there's no doubt that this will be a transformative moment for the club and a landmark for Chicago sports."

