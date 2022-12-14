Chicago Pneumatic has announced Ebbert Pacific as a new Manufacturers Representative in the west region of the United States — encompassing Northern California and Northern Nevada territories —effective immediately.

Ebbert Pacific will carry Chicago Pneumatic air compressors and tools and distribute to businesses and end users in the local market. Ebbert Pacific takes pride in providing expertise on best-in-class manufacturers, focusing on the construction and safety markets.

Along with bringing products to wholesale and retail distributors, Ebbert Pacific delivers competence and safety trainings in the Northern California — like fall protection rules and regulations, equipment inspections and hazard recognitions.

"Ebbert Pacific prides itself on safety and quality, which also represents who we are at CP," said Chet Cushing, Southwest Regional sales manager of Chicago Pneumatic. "We're looking forward to having them be a part of our team."

Ebbert Pacific helps companies keep their employees safe with training in the field — not just the classroom. Ebbert Pacific's team can cover ladder and fall protection, PPE training, heat stress and first aid trainings. With Chicago Pneumatic products, Ebbert Pacific is looking to engage contractors within the pipeline, road and bridge segments.

"Chicago Pneumatic products are the perfect fit in rounding out our end user product profile," said Trevor Ebbert, president of Ebbert Pacific Company. "While being already entrenched in the electrical and mechanical trades, our partnership with CP brings Ebbert Pacific a line to more aggressively engage engineering contractors, with their emphasis in pipeline, road, and bridge building."

Backed by decades of experience, Ebbert Pacific has provided best-in-class offerings to manufacturers and distributors since 1984.

For more information, visit, https://ebbertpacific.com/

