A truck-mounted concrete pump donated by Alliance Concrete Pumps, Papé Kenworth and Kenworth Truck Company is featured in the auction.
The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management — has announced all auction items available for its auction at World of Concrete in Las Vegas.
"We are very appreciative of the continued support from the concrete industry," said Ben Robuck, CIM Auction committee chairman. "Their support speaks volumes to the importance these companies place on the CIM program. These items will help ensure a successful CIM Auction at the 2023 World of Concrete."
The auction's featured items include:
- A truck-mounted concrete pump donated by Alliance Concrete Pumps, Papé Kenworth and Kenworth Truck Company. View details of this item here.
- A 2023 Mack Granite GRFR model equipped with a McNeilus FLEX Controls Bridgemaster mixer. View details of this item here.
- Peterbilt Motors Company 2023 Model 567 with a Con-Tech Manufacturing Inc. extreme duty mixer. View details of this item here.
- A Somero S-485 Laser Screed machine donated by Somero Enterprises Inc. View details of this item here.
The total list of all items (as of Jan. 2) available at the upcoming auction on Jan. 18 include:
Ready Mixed Concrete-Focused Items
- Alamo Cement — three loads of Portland limestone cement (PLC/ Type IL) or Type I/II
- Argos Cement — five loads PLC (approximately 125 short tons)
- Astec — $25,000 parts credit
- Beck Industrial Inc. — $10,000 in credit for replacement parts in 2023
- CalPortland — five loads (approximately 125 short tons) of Portland cement or Advancement HS Portland limestone-blended cement (if available)
- Capitol Aggregates Inc. — four loads of Type I, Type IL, Type IP or Type III cement
- CEMEX — 10 truckloads of Type I/II Portland cement or PLC at approximately 25 short tons per load
- Central Plains Cement Company — two loads (approximately 50 short tons) of PLC
- Coast 2 Coast Chipping — One full day of concrete chipping (12 hours maximum)
- Command Alkon Inc. — A new COMMANDbatch system with options up to a value of $25,000 based on published list price
- Continental Cement — five loads (approximately 125 short tons) of PLC
- CRH — five loads of Type I/II cement or PLC (if available) (approximately 25 short tons per load)
- DHE Inc. — N-58110– NOBLE Two station heavy-duty galvanized steel service rack for driver inspection of two mixer trucks
- Eagle Materials — Fairborn Cement Company — three loads (approximately 25 short tons per load) of Type I Portland cement or PLC (if available)
- Eagle Materials — Louisville Kosmos Cement Company — three loads (approximately 25 short tons per load) of Type I Portland cement or PLC (PLC- if available)
- FORTA Corporation — two pallets, totaling 960 lbs, FORTA-FERRO Macro Synthetic Fiber Reinforcement
- Fullforce by ABC Polymer Industries — four pallets of standard length and bag size micro fiber
- GCC Cement — five loads of Type IL PLC (approximately 25 short tons per load
- Giant Cement — two loads (approximately 50 short tons) of Type I/II Portland cement or PLC (if available)
- Heidelberg Materials —12 loads of Portland Limestone Cement (EcoCemPLC) or ordinary Portland cement (OPC); we only offer OPC if the participating plant has OPC as its main product and doesn't have EcoCemPLC
- Holcim — 15 truckloads (approximately 25 short tons per load) of Type I/II Portland cement or PLC
- Martin Marietta Materials — Five loads of Portland Limestone Cement
- Masters Builders Solutions Admixtures US LLC — Up to $25,000 USD of chemical admixtures or synthetic fibers for concrete
- Mitsubishi Cement Corporation — five truckloads of Type II/V Portland cement
- The Monarch Cement Company — three loads (approximately 75 short tons) of Type IL (12) PLC or Type I/II (if available)
- Mountain Cement Company — two 25 short ton loads (total 50 short tons) of Type I/II Portland cement or PLC (if available)
- Meyers Construction Materials — concrete field test kit which includes all items needed for routine fresh concrete testing
- National Cement Company-CA — three truckloads of II-V Portland cement or PLC at approximately 25 short tons per load
- National Cement Company — two truckloads of I/II Portland cement at approximately 25 short tons per load
- Nevada Cement Company — two loads (50 short tons total) of Type I/II cement or PLC (if available)
- Ozinga — 125 tons of ASTM C618 Specification Class F fly ash
- The Quikrete Companies — two truckloads yellow bag concrete; 588 bags/truckload
- Ready-Jet Solutions Inc. — Spare parts package includes the parts and tools needed to service all Ready-Jet components (belt drive, carriage, control panel, filter stand, pump and torpedo)
- Roanoke Cement Company, LLC/a Titan America Business — five loads (approximately 125 short tons) of Type IL bulk PLC
- Salt River Materials Group — 81 tons Class F fly ash
- SEFA — two loads, approximately 50 tons, of Class F fly ash
- Shumaker Industries — Mixer truck drum
- Sika Corporation — Winning bidder can build a custom package of Sika Concrete admixtures of choice, up to a value of $20,000
- Stalite Lightweight Aggregate — two loads lightweight (3/4 or 1/2) aggregate (23-25 tons each)
- Stephens Mfg. — two SOS-1020 vents or a $10,000 credit — SOS-1020 x 2 silo dust collector
- St. Mary's Cement Inc. (US) a Division of Votorantim Cement North America — five loads (approximately 125 short tons) of PLC
- Teichert Materials — 15 loads (26 1/2 T) of concrete 1×4 or sand from a Teichert or Santa Fe plant
- Terex Advance Mixer — Parts credit of $10,000 for service parts for Terex Advance Mixer front discharge mixer
- Vince Hagan Co — VH-245JP Silo Top Dust Collector
Contractor-Focused Items
- Allen Engineering Corp. — 9910 power sprayer with push cart
- American Concrete Institute — 10 copies of ACI/ ASCC Guide to Quality Concrete Construction
- American Concrete Institute — two tickets to the Excellence in Concrete Awards
- American Society of Concrete Contractors — CELF registration
- Bear Iron Works — three concrete washout tubs each with a capacity of 1 cubic yard
- Bosch Tool — Bosch 18V Pro Factor cordless kit
- Bullard — Bullard CEN10 safety helmet
- Bullard — Bullard AboveView hard hat
- Calculated Industries — six model 4225 ConcreteCal Pro (items sold separately)
- COMMAND Center — COMMAND Center wireless starter kit
- Coval Technologies — Coval coatings and sprayer
- D.P Dorfmueller Co. Inc. — two Print Reading for Construction textbook and videos
- ForneyVault — one year subscription to ForneyVault Software suite
- Makita U.S.A. — Makita 40 volt MAX two piece combo kit , ½ driver drill, four- speed impact, rapid charger, Makita 40 volt MAX rear handle saw
- Multiquip Inc. — MQ Mikasa MVCe64VW forward motion vibratory plate compactor
- Ritz Safety — $5,000 silver donation from 2023 full line catalog
- White Cap — Two Bosch 18V Rotary Hammer kits (items sold separately)
- Zircon — Two MetalliScanner MTX and Two MetalliScanner MT7 (items sold separately)
Other Industry Segment Items
- Putzmeister America — $20,000 Putzmeister spare parts
Items of Interest to Everyone
- Allen-Villere Partners — New Orleans Stay & Quail Hunt for four people
- Allied Concrete Co., an Eagle Corporation Company — Golf at Spring Creek Golf Club in Central Virginia
- Allison Transportation — Swag package
- Baker Concrete Construction Inc. — Kentucky Derby package for two
- Bobcat Company — four Bobcat vehicle model sets
- Bridgestone — One set (four tires) Bridgestone passenger or light truck tires
- Briggs & Stratton LLC — Vanguard 400 14 HP 408cc engine
- California State University CIM Patrons — Escape to Beautiful Monterey Bay and Explore San Francisco Package for four
- Cemstone — Four tickets to Minnesota Viking game
- Charles Pankow Builders Ltd. — 2024 Rose Bowl Parade and Rose Bowl game tickets
- Chevron Lubricants — golf package to include golf balls, waterproof speaker, reverse umbrella and golf tees
- CIM North Central Region Patron's Group — Minnesota Twins game — four tickets
- Conco Companies (The) — Napa Valley weekend
- ConcreteCareers.com — Discounted placement service
- Connecticut Concrete Promotion Council — three concrete bow ties (Items sold separately)
- Continental Tire — two certificates for a set of Continental Passenger or light truck tires
- Diesel Laptops — Cojali Jaltest Truck/OHW Diagnostic kit
- Dunn Investment Company — Quail Hunting at Circle M Plantation in Mississippi
- Erie Strayer Company — Acer Aspire 15.6-inch Notebook
- Enterprise Holdings — 3 one-day rentals from National Car Rental and gift boxes
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company — Goodyear commercial steer tires
- Graycor — Four Atlanta Braves Tickets
- Holliday Rock — Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball tickets
- Irving Materials Inc. — Four Indianapolis Colts tickets and four Tennessee Titans tickets
- J. Lohr Vineyards & Wine — Day in the Vineyards (Paso Robles, Calif.)
- John Deere Construction & Forestry Division — Play in the 2023 John Deere Classic ProAm at TPC Deere Run, July 4-6
- Martin Marietta Materials — Dallas Cowboys Suite Tickets & Hotel
- Miles Sand & Gravel — Sailgating at its finest
- Mobile Tranquility — Massage Therapy Gift Certificate
- Morris Solutions Group — Ohio State Buckeye Football weekend
- MTSU CIM Patrons — Houseboat rental and Nashville Weekend Experience
- Nebraska Concrete & Aggregates Association — Rolling rock racetrack
- Northeast CIM Patrons — 75-inch Samsung QLED 8k Smart TV
- Nox-Crete — 650 wood pellet grill and smoker
- NPCA — craft beer club subscription
- NPCA Foundation — three-month bourbon of the month club subscription
- Professional Contractor Supply — three $100 American Express gift cards
- Ready Mix USA — University of Alabama Football tickets
- Silvi Group Companies Inc. — Wine from Larry Silvi's personal wine cellar
- South Dakota Ready Mixed Concrete Association — two sets of two handcrafted CIM concrete koozies
- Southwest Airlines — two Southwest E-passes
- Stanley Black & Decker — DEWALT Outdoor Equipment Kit
- Stoneway Concrete — four tickets to Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox game, June 17
- Sunstate Equipment — North Platte, Neb., waterfowl/upland hunt
- Tools & Accessories Corp. — Bosch BP360C PowerBox jobsite radio
- Texas State CIM Patrons — Driftwood Texas Wine Country vacation
- Volvo Financial Services — Smart Commercial $2,500 parts pre-loaded card
- Walther Electric — HEB201U Power Distribution Unit
- Webcor Concrete — Sailing San Francisco Bay
- World of Concrete — Big Green Egg, large Egg collection with nest and steaks
- World Travel Inc. — two Delta airline tickets to anywhere in the 48 contiguous states
Cash Donations
- Baldwin Filters — $1,000 cash donation
- Cypress Private Wealth — $500 cash donation
- PACCAR Parts Fleet Services — $3,000 cash donation
- Process Solution — $750 cash donation
- Sioux Corporation — $500 cash donation
- SRM Concrete — $10,000 cash donation
- Structural Group — $5,000 cash donation
- United Rentals N.A Inc. — $500 cash donation
- Volvo — $20,000 cash donation
- W.R. Meadows Inc. — $4,000 cash donation
- World of Concrete — $15,000 cash donation
The annual auction will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in the North Hall Room N262 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
For a full list of items, visit www.concretedegree.com/auction.
