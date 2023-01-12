A truck-mounted concrete pump donated by Alliance Concrete Pumps, Papé Kenworth and Kenworth Truck Company is featured in the auction.

The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a business intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management — has announced all auction items available for its auction at World of Concrete in Las Vegas.

"We are very appreciative of the continued support from the concrete industry," said Ben Robuck, CIM Auction committee chairman. "Their support speaks volumes to the importance these companies place on the CIM program. These items will help ensure a successful CIM Auction at the 2023 World of Concrete."

The auction's featured items include:

A truck-mounted concrete pump donated by Alliance Concrete Pumps, Papé Kenworth and Kenworth Truck Company. View details of this item here.

A 2023 Mack Granite GRFR model equipped with a McNeilus FLEX Controls Bridgemaster mixer. View details of this item here.

Peterbilt Motors Company 2023 Model 567 with a Con-Tech Manufacturing Inc. extreme duty mixer. View details of this item here.

A Somero S-485 Laser Screed machine donated by Somero Enterprises Inc. View details of this item here.

The total list of all items (as of Jan. 2) available at the upcoming auction on Jan. 18 include:

Ready Mixed Concrete-Focused Items

Alamo Cement — three loads of Portland limestone cement (PLC/ Type IL) or Type I/II

Argos Cement — five loads PLC (approximately 125 short tons)

Astec — $25,000 parts credit

Beck Industrial Inc. — $10,000 in credit for replacement parts in 2023

CalPortland — five loads (approximately 125 short tons) of Portland cement or Advancement HS Portland limestone-blended cement (if available)

Capitol Aggregates Inc. — four loads of Type I, Type IL, Type IP or Type III cement

CEMEX — 10 truckloads of Type I/II Portland cement or PLC at approximately 25 short tons per load

Central Plains Cement Company — two loads (approximately 50 short tons) of PLC

Coast 2 Coast Chipping — One full day of concrete chipping (12 hours maximum)

Command Alkon Inc. — A new COMMANDbatch system with options up to a value of $25,000 based on published list price

Continental Cement — five loads (approximately 125 short tons) of PLC

CRH — five loads of Type I/II cement or PLC (if available) (approximately 25 short tons per load)

DHE Inc. — N-58110– NOBLE Two station heavy-duty galvanized steel service rack for driver inspection of two mixer trucks

Eagle Materials — Fairborn Cement Company — three loads (approximately 25 short tons per load) of Type I Portland cement or PLC (if available)

Eagle Materials — Louisville Kosmos Cement Company — three loads (approximately 25 short tons per load) of Type I Portland cement or PLC (PLC- if available)

FORTA Corporation — two pallets, totaling 960 lbs, FORTA-FERRO Macro Synthetic Fiber Reinforcement

Fullforce by ABC Polymer Industries — four pallets of standard length and bag size micro fiber

GCC Cement — five loads of Type IL PLC (approximately 25 short tons per load

Giant Cement — two loads (approximately 50 short tons) of Type I/II Portland cement or PLC (if available)

Heidelberg Materials —12 loads of Portland Limestone Cement (EcoCemPLC) or ordinary Portland cement (OPC); we only offer OPC if the participating plant has OPC as its main product and doesn't have EcoCemPLC

Holcim — 15 truckloads (approximately 25 short tons per load) of Type I/II Portland cement or PLC

Martin Marietta Materials — Five loads of Portland Limestone Cement

Masters Builders Solutions Admixtures US LLC — Up to $25,000 USD of chemical admixtures or synthetic fibers for concrete

Mitsubishi Cement Corporation — five truckloads of Type II/V Portland cement

The Monarch Cement Company — three loads (approximately 75 short tons) of Type IL (12) PLC or Type I/II (if available)

Mountain Cement Company — two 25 short ton loads (total 50 short tons) of Type I/II Portland cement or PLC (if available)

Meyers Construction Materials — concrete field test kit which includes all items needed for routine fresh concrete testing

National Cement Company-CA — three truckloads of II-V Portland cement or PLC at approximately 25 short tons per load

National Cement Company — two truckloads of I/II Portland cement at approximately 25 short tons per load

Nevada Cement Company — two loads (50 short tons total) of Type I/II cement or PLC (if available)

Ozinga — 125 tons of ASTM C618 Specification Class F fly ash

The Quikrete Companies — two truckloads yellow bag concrete; 588 bags/truckload

Ready-Jet Solutions Inc. — Spare parts package includes the parts and tools needed to service all Ready-Jet components (belt drive, carriage, control panel, filter stand, pump and torpedo)

Roanoke Cement Company, LLC/a Titan America Business — five loads (approximately 125 short tons) of Type IL bulk PLC

Salt River Materials Group — 81 tons Class F fly ash

SEFA — two loads, approximately 50 tons, of Class F fly ash

Shumaker Industries — Mixer truck drum

Sika Corporation — Winning bidder can build a custom package of Sika Concrete admixtures of choice, up to a value of $20,000

Stalite Lightweight Aggregate — two loads lightweight (3/4 or 1/2) aggregate (23-25 tons each)

Stephens Mfg. — two SOS-1020 vents or a $10,000 credit — SOS-1020 x 2 silo dust collector

St. Mary's Cement Inc. (US) a Division of Votorantim Cement North America — five loads (approximately 125 short tons) of PLC

Teichert Materials — 15 loads (26 1/2 T) of concrete 1×4 or sand from a Teichert or Santa Fe plant

Terex Advance Mixer — Parts credit of $10,000 for service parts for Terex Advance Mixer front discharge mixer

Vince Hagan Co — VH-245JP Silo Top Dust Collector

Contractor-Focused Items

Allen Engineering Corp. — 9910 power sprayer with push cart

American Concrete Institute — 10 copies of ACI/ ASCC Guide to Quality Concrete Construction

American Concrete Institute — two tickets to the Excellence in Concrete Awards

American Society of Concrete Contractors — CELF registration

Bear Iron Works — three concrete washout tubs each with a capacity of 1 cubic yard

Bosch Tool — Bosch 18V Pro Factor cordless kit

Bullard — Bullard CEN10 safety helmet

Bullard — Bullard AboveView hard hat

Calculated Industries — six model 4225 ConcreteCal Pro (items sold separately)

COMMAND Center — COMMAND Center wireless starter kit

Coval Technologies — Coval coatings and sprayer

D.P Dorfmueller Co. Inc. — two Print Reading for Construction textbook and videos

ForneyVault — one year subscription to ForneyVault Software suite

Makita U.S.A. — Makita 40 volt MAX two piece combo kit , ½ driver drill, four- speed impact, rapid charger, Makita 40 volt MAX rear handle saw

Multiquip Inc. — MQ Mikasa MVCe64VW forward motion vibratory plate compactor

Ritz Safety — $5,000 silver donation from 2023 full line catalog

White Cap — Two Bosch 18V Rotary Hammer kits (items sold separately)

Zircon — Two MetalliScanner MTX and Two MetalliScanner MT7 (items sold separately)

Other Industry Segment Items

Putzmeister America — $20,000 Putzmeister spare parts

Items of Interest to Everyone

Allen-Villere Partners — New Orleans Stay & Quail Hunt for four people

Allied Concrete Co., an Eagle Corporation Company — Golf at Spring Creek Golf Club in Central Virginia

Allison Transportation — Swag package

Baker Concrete Construction Inc. — Kentucky Derby package for two

Bobcat Company — four Bobcat vehicle model sets

Bridgestone — One set (four tires) Bridgestone passenger or light truck tires

Briggs & Stratton LLC — Vanguard 400 14 HP 408cc engine

California State University CIM Patrons — Escape to Beautiful Monterey Bay and Explore San Francisco Package for four

Cemstone — Four tickets to Minnesota Viking game

Charles Pankow Builders Ltd. — 2024 Rose Bowl Parade and Rose Bowl game tickets

Chevron Lubricants — golf package to include golf balls, waterproof speaker, reverse umbrella and golf tees

CIM North Central Region Patron's Group — Minnesota Twins game — four tickets

Conco Companies (The) — Napa Valley weekend

ConcreteCareers.com — Discounted placement service

Connecticut Concrete Promotion Council — three concrete bow ties (Items sold separately)

Continental Tire — two certificates for a set of Continental Passenger or light truck tires

Diesel Laptops — Cojali Jaltest Truck/OHW Diagnostic kit

Dunn Investment Company — Quail Hunting at Circle M Plantation in Mississippi

Erie Strayer Company — Acer Aspire 15.6-inch Notebook

Enterprise Holdings — 3 one-day rentals from National Car Rental and gift boxes

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company — Goodyear commercial steer tires

Graycor — Four Atlanta Braves Tickets

Holliday Rock — Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball tickets

Irving Materials Inc. — Four Indianapolis Colts tickets and four Tennessee Titans tickets

J. Lohr Vineyards & Wine — Day in the Vineyards (Paso Robles, Calif.)

John Deere Construction & Forestry Division — Play in the 2023 John Deere Classic ProAm at TPC Deere Run, July 4-6

Martin Marietta Materials — Dallas Cowboys Suite Tickets & Hotel

Miles Sand & Gravel — Sailgating at its finest

Mobile Tranquility — Massage Therapy Gift Certificate

Morris Solutions Group — Ohio State Buckeye Football weekend

MTSU CIM Patrons — Houseboat rental and Nashville Weekend Experience

Nebraska Concrete & Aggregates Association — Rolling rock racetrack

Northeast CIM Patrons — 75-inch Samsung QLED 8k Smart TV

Nox-Crete — 650 wood pellet grill and smoker

NPCA — craft beer club subscription

NPCA Foundation — three-month bourbon of the month club subscription

Professional Contractor Supply — three $100 American Express gift cards

Ready Mix USA — University of Alabama Football tickets

Silvi Group Companies Inc. — Wine from Larry Silvi's personal wine cellar

South Dakota Ready Mixed Concrete Association — two sets of two handcrafted CIM concrete koozies

Southwest Airlines — two Southwest E-passes

Stanley Black & Decker — DEWALT Outdoor Equipment Kit

Stoneway Concrete — four tickets to Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox game, June 17

Sunstate Equipment — North Platte, Neb., waterfowl/upland hunt

Tools & Accessories Corp. — Bosch BP360C PowerBox jobsite radio

Texas State CIM Patrons — Driftwood Texas Wine Country vacation

Volvo Financial Services — Smart Commercial $2,500 parts pre-loaded card

Walther Electric — HEB201U Power Distribution Unit

Webcor Concrete — Sailing San Francisco Bay

World of Concrete — Big Green Egg, large Egg collection with nest and steaks

World Travel Inc. — two Delta airline tickets to anywhere in the 48 contiguous states

Cash Donations

Baldwin Filters — $1,000 cash donation

Cypress Private Wealth — $500 cash donation

PACCAR Parts Fleet Services — $3,000 cash donation

Process Solution — $750 cash donation

Sioux Corporation — $500 cash donation

SRM Concrete — $10,000 cash donation

Structural Group — $5,000 cash donation

United Rentals N.A Inc. — $500 cash donation

Volvo — $20,000 cash donation

W.R. Meadows Inc. — $4,000 cash donation

World of Concrete — $15,000 cash donation

The annual auction will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in the North Hall Room N262 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For a full list of items, visit www.concretedegree.com/auction.

