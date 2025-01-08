List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    CIM Announces Donations for Annual Auction at World of Concrete

    CIM program announces donations from Alliance Concrete Pumps, Papé Kenworth, and Kenworth Truck Company for their auction at World of Concrete. Proceeds from sale of truck-mounted concrete pump to support CIM program and industry talent. Auction set for Jan. 22, 2025 in Las Vegas.

    Wed January 08, 2025 - National Edition
    Concrete Industry Management


    The modern design of the 38M concrete pump, with a robust rotec pedestal and streamlined side panels and outriggers, allows for less overall weight and makes this machine legal in more places while still providing simplicity, reliability and performance for the operator, according to the manufacturer.
    Photo courtesy of Concrete Industry Management
    The modern design of the 38M concrete pump, with a robust rotec pedestal and streamlined side panels and outriggers, allows for less overall weight and makes this machine legal in more places while still providing simplicity, reliability and performance for the operator, according to the manufacturer.

    The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a unique business-intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management — announced that Alliance Concrete Pumps, Papé Kenworth and Kenworth Truck Company have generously donated the proceeds from the sale of a truck-mounted 38M concrete pump to the auction fund for the National Steering Committee for CIM's annual fundraising auction at World of Concrete.

    "We are very appreciative of the continued support from Alliance Concrete Pumps, Papé Kenworth and Kenworth Truck Company," said Ben Robuck, CIM auction committee chairman.

    "Their continued support of the CIM program speaks volumes to their commitment to the concrete industry and the importance these leading companies place on CIM. The proceeds from the sale of this item will help ensure a successful CIM Auction at the 2025 World of Concrete."

    The modern design of the 38M concrete pump, with a robust rotec pedestal and streamlined side panels and outriggers, allows for less overall weight and makes this machine legal in more places while still providing simplicity, reliability and performance for the operator, according to the manufacturer.

    Specifications for the truck-mounted 38M concrete pump include:

    General Specifications

    • Pipe Size (ID) — 125 mm (5 in.)
    • Boom Control — Proportional (by HAWE)
    • Radio Remote — Scanreco wireless dual transmitter system
    • Vibrator — Standard
    • Water Pump — Hydraulic Power 20 bar (290 psi)
    • Water Tank — 800 L (211 G)
    • Wear Parts — Carbide

    Boom Specifications

    • Number of booms — four sections
    • Folding type — Z Fold
    • Vertical height — 37.1 m (121 ft. 9 in.)
    • Horizontal reach — 33.1 m (108 ft. 7 in.)
    • Unfolding height — 8.9 m (29 ft. 2 in.)
    • 1st Section — 8.98 m (29 ft. 5 in.)
    • 2nd Section — 7.85 m (25 ft. 9 in.)
    • 3rd Section — 7.94 m (26 ft. 1 in.)
    • 4th Section — 8.33 m (27 ft. 4 in.)
    • Outrigger — X-Style
    • Front Spread — 6.3 m (20 ft. 8 in.)
    • Rear Spread — 7.0 m (23 ft.)

    Pump Specifications

    • Output — Rod Side 164 m³/h (215 yd³/h)
    • Output — Piston Side 102 m³/h (133 yd³/h)
    • Pressure — Rod Side 72 Bar (1044 psi)
    • Pressure — Piston Side 115‡ bar (1668 psi)
    • Concrete Cylinder Diameter — 230 mm (9 in.)
    • Concrete Cylinder Type — Hard Chromed
    • Stroke Length — 2,100 mm (83 in.)
    • S-Tube Size — 9 in. by 7 in.
    • Main Oil Pump — Rexroth hydromatic A11VLO260
    • Hydraulic System Pressure — 350 bar (5076 psi)
    • Lube System (Hopper) — Automatic
    • Switching System — Hydraulic
    • Hopper Capacity — Easy Clean 600 L (158 G)
    • Number of Strokes/Minute — 31
    • Output Control Range — 10(13)~164m³/h (215yd³/h)

    The Kenworth conventional chassis includes:

    • Model — T880
    • Wheelbase — 290 in.
    • Engine — Paccar MX-13 455 hp
    • Transmission — Allison 4500RDS 6-speed automatic transmission
    • Front Axle — 20,000 lbs.
    • Rear Axle — 46,000 lbs. Neway air suspension
    • Base Warranty — 12 month/100,000 mile

    Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of the complete unit is $505,000.

    "Alliance Concrete Pumps is excited to donate the proceeds of the sale of our most popular boom pump model to the CIM auction," said Clayton White, president and CEO, Alliance Concrete Pumps. "We are also very proud to be part of procuring young and up-and-coming talent for the concrete industry."

    The annual auction will be held Jan. 22, 2025, in the North Hall Room N262 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

    For a full list of items, visit www.concretedegree.com/auction.




    Read more about...

    Alliance Concrete Pumps auction Concrete Industry Management (CIM) Concrete Pumps Kenworth Papé Kenworth World of Concrete World of Concrete 2025