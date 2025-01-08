Construction Equipment Guide
Wed January 08, 2025 - National Edition
The Concrete Industry Management (CIM) program — a unique business-intensive program that awards students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in Concrete Industry Management — announced that Alliance Concrete Pumps, Papé Kenworth and Kenworth Truck Company have generously donated the proceeds from the sale of a truck-mounted 38M concrete pump to the auction fund for the National Steering Committee for CIM's annual fundraising auction at World of Concrete.
"We are very appreciative of the continued support from Alliance Concrete Pumps, Papé Kenworth and Kenworth Truck Company," said Ben Robuck, CIM auction committee chairman.
"Their continued support of the CIM program speaks volumes to their commitment to the concrete industry and the importance these leading companies place on CIM. The proceeds from the sale of this item will help ensure a successful CIM Auction at the 2025 World of Concrete."
The modern design of the 38M concrete pump, with a robust rotec pedestal and streamlined side panels and outriggers, allows for less overall weight and makes this machine legal in more places while still providing simplicity, reliability and performance for the operator, according to the manufacturer.
Specifications for the truck-mounted 38M concrete pump include:
General Specifications
Boom Specifications
Pump Specifications
The Kenworth conventional chassis includes:
Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of the complete unit is $505,000.
"Alliance Concrete Pumps is excited to donate the proceeds of the sale of our most popular boom pump model to the CIM auction," said Clayton White, president and CEO, Alliance Concrete Pumps. "We are also very proud to be part of procuring young and up-and-coming talent for the concrete industry."
The annual auction will be held Jan. 22, 2025, in the North Hall Room N262 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.
For a full list of items, visit www.concretedegree.com/auction.