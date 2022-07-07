The all-new TRION 740 combine, a Class 7 machine, was designed with an eye toward corn and soybean producers and is a competitive offering for small to mid-sized farming operations.

CLAAS of America announced the launch of two machines designed specifically for farm business operators who are looking for superior performance and excellent return on investment.

The all-new TRION 740 combine, a Class 7 machine, was designed with an eye toward corn and soybean producers and is a competitive offering for small to mid-sized farming operations.

The updated AXION 900 TERRA TRAC (TT) tractor adds a half-track design with marked advantages in comfort, efficiency and traction in many farming applications.

"Innovative, efficient, reliable and bold are a few words I would use to describe the TRION 740 and AXION 900 TT," said Eric Raby, senior vice president, Americas, for CLAAS.

"By listening to the needs of our customers and bringing our brightest thinking into research and development, CLAAS is providing customers with two truly innovative products that will take their farming operation to new levels of productivity."

These products are the result of years of relentless development focused on improving efficiency, increasing productivity and exceeding farmer expectations. The TRION is designed for corn and soybean farmers who are looking for a reliable machine in the right-sized and right-priced package that still offers high performance. The AXION 900 TT maintains the great qualities of the standard-wheeled AXION tractor, but delivers the added benefits tracks provide, such as better flotation, less compaction, added traction and superior comfort.

TRION 740 Combine Delivers Power, Reliability

For nearly 25 years, CLAAS combines have set the standard for throughput and efficiency on farms across North America. That legacy continues with the addition of the TRION 740 to the CLAAS product portfolio. The TRION is newly designed to provide small to mid-sized operators a competitive edge.

The TRION is a combination of proven components that one would expect from CLAAS, along with new innovations to maximize today's harvesting conditions, according to the manufacturer.

"The Class 7 combine market segment has long been in need of new innovation," said Greg Frenzel, CLAAS product manager — combines.

The CLAAS TRION 740 was designed from the ground up to address the needs of 1,000- to 3,000-acre farms, a segment of farms making up more than 30 percent of all combines sold in North America.

The company's latest combine design re-energizes this segment by delivering CLAAS innovation in an unparalleled crop flow design on an affordable and reliable chassis, the manufacturer said.

Machine reliability is a high priority. The CLAAS TRION offers long greasing intervals and extended wear parts across 60 percent of the crop flow to minimize downtime. It has been proven in five years of field tests across three different continents.

With affordability in mind, the CLAAS TRION also offers active slope compensation and minimal fuel consumption to keep more dollars in farmers' pockets.

In a combine, threshing and separation are key. With the CLAAS TRION, threshing adjustments are made in-line with the changing harvest conditions throughout the day. A tri-cylinder APS threshing unit gently guides a 56-in.-wide crop mat across concave grates into a single rotor, ensuring that more grain makes it to the tank. Only CLAAS brings individually controlled cylinder threshing and rotor separation together in one machine.

With the CLAAS TRION, farmers are equipped with a 402 hp Cummins engine, providing high torque at low RPM's. This power level easily handles 12-row chopping corn heads or draper headers up to 40 ft. wide. Pairing the 341-bushel grain tank and 3.8 bushel per second unloading rate simplifies grain handling in the field. A top road speed of 19 miles per hour means the CLAAS TRION is prompt between fields. Changing to harvest soybeans rather than corn takes less than five minutes, keeping idle time in the middle of the day to a minimum.

AXION 900 TT Further Enhances Productivity, Efficiency

Better flotation, traction, operator comfort and soil protection are just a few of the advantages farmers get with the CLAAS AXION 900 TT — the world's first fully-suspended half-track tractor. With its debut, the machine makes farming more efficient and productive in wet, dry or heavy soils.

"We look to our customers to continuously evolve our approach to the design and innovation of new products," said Drew Fletcher, CLAAS product manager — tractors.

"Through extensive testing and discovering numerous advantages with this product compared to other manufacturers, this is technology we're thrilled to bring to market."

The TERRA TRAC design is based on the technology currently used in other CLAAS machines. Using a front-wheel, rear-track design with independent suspension, the CLAAS AXION 900 TT provides advantages such as 25 percent less ground pressure, 15 percent greater traction and reduced soil disturbance. Between the standard four-point cab suspension and fully-suspended tracks, the ride of this tractor also is exceptional, according to the manufacturer.

Like all CLAAS AXION models, the AXION 900 TT is equipped with an 8.7 L FPT engine and maintains a low-speed, high-torque concept at 1,400 rpm for significant engine efficiency. The machine also has a continuously variable CMATIC transmission that offers industry-leading fuel savings in a variety of agricultural applications.

From the operator's perspective, brake-assisted steering for seamless turns and drawbar height adjustment for easy implement hook-ups make for even more added convenience.

The CLAAS AXION 960 and 930 models, with 440 and 350 hp respectively, are available to order with the TERRA TRAC options. They are currently available with 25-, 29- or 35-in. belts. 18-in. belts on 88- and 120-in. centers will be available in 2023.

