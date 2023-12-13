List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Cleveland Brothers Joins Magni's Dealer Network

    Wed December 13, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    Magni


    (L-R) are Jim Schlemmer, rental sales manager, Cleveland Brothers; Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer, Magni America; Riccardo Magni, president, Magni Telescopic Handlers, Darrin Foulk, vice president of Rental, Cleveland Brothers; Jay Jude, Midwest regional sales manager, Magni America; and Pete Quinn, rental operations manager, Cleveland Brothers.
    (L-R) are Jim Schlemmer, rental sales manager, Cleveland Brothers; Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer, Magni America; Riccardo Magni, president, Magni Telescopic Handlers, Darrin Foulk, vice president of Rental, Cleveland Brothers; Jay Jude, Midwest regional sales manager, Magni America; and Pete Quinn, rental operations manager, Cleveland Brothers.

    Magni Telescopic Handlers, a global leader in rotating, fixed boom and heavy lift telehandlers, announced its alliance with Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co. Inc., an authorized Cat dealer and prominent provider of heavy construction equipment in the Mid-Atlantic region.

    Cleveland Brothers is now an authorized dealer of Magni's complete line of telehandlers, including the RTH, HTH and TH models, serving western Pennsylvania and segments of West Virginia, with machines available for both rental and purchase.

    Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer of Magni America, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting Cleveland Brothers' excellence and strong Mid-Atlantic presence as an ideal match to provide top-quality telehandlers and exceptional service in western Pennsylvania and parts of West Virginia.

    As a part of this collaboration, Cleveland Brothers has completed extensive training in the application, sales, parts and service of Magni's telehandlers. Equipped with this knowledge, Cleveland Brothers is well-prepared to introduce Magni Telehandlers, offering industry-leading safety, lifting heights, and capacities, to its customers throughout Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

    "Cleveland Brothers is excited to become a Magni authorized dealer. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing the most innovative and reliable equipment available," said Darrin Foulk, Cleveland Brothers vice president of rental. "We look forward to leveraging Magni's cutting-edge technology to enhance our offerings and continue delivering exceptional service to our valued customers."

    Jay Jude, Magni regional manager, stated, "I'm thrilled about our collaboration with Cleveland Brothers and looking forward to demonstrating how Magni Rotating Telehandlers can save their customers time and money. We're excited to have them as part of our dealer family."

    For more information, visit www.ClevelandBrothers.com and www.magnith.com.




    Today's top stories

    Williams Brothers Creating Connecting Points in Houston

    ABC: Construction Adds 2,000 Jobs in November, Up 200,000 Year Over Year

    OC 405 Partners Completes $2B Improvement Project

    OSHA Announces Switch From Traditional Hard Hats to Safety Helmets

    Gadsden State Oversees $24M Advanced Manufacturing, Workforce Skills Training Center

    XBroom Aims for Simplicity in Its Sweeping Process

    Contractors Add Compact Wheeled Excavators for Unique Applications

    Mecalac Makes Impact On Wheeled Excavator Market



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Cleveland Brothers Magni Telehandlers






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA