(L-R) are Jim Schlemmer, rental sales manager, Cleveland Brothers; Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer, Magni America; Riccardo Magni, president, Magni Telescopic Handlers, Darrin Foulk, vice president of Rental, Cleveland Brothers; Jay Jude, Midwest regional sales manager, Magni America; and Pete Quinn, rental operations manager, Cleveland Brothers.

Magni Telescopic Handlers, a global leader in rotating, fixed boom and heavy lift telehandlers, announced its alliance with Cleveland Brothers Equipment Co. Inc., an authorized Cat dealer and prominent provider of heavy construction equipment in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Cleveland Brothers is now an authorized dealer of Magni's complete line of telehandlers, including the RTH, HTH and TH models, serving western Pennsylvania and segments of West Virginia, with machines available for both rental and purchase.

Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer of Magni America, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting Cleveland Brothers' excellence and strong Mid-Atlantic presence as an ideal match to provide top-quality telehandlers and exceptional service in western Pennsylvania and parts of West Virginia.

As a part of this collaboration, Cleveland Brothers has completed extensive training in the application, sales, parts and service of Magni's telehandlers. Equipped with this knowledge, Cleveland Brothers is well-prepared to introduce Magni Telehandlers, offering industry-leading safety, lifting heights, and capacities, to its customers throughout Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

"Cleveland Brothers is excited to become a Magni authorized dealer. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing the most innovative and reliable equipment available," said Darrin Foulk, Cleveland Brothers vice president of rental. "We look forward to leveraging Magni's cutting-edge technology to enhance our offerings and continue delivering exceptional service to our valued customers."

Jay Jude, Magni regional manager, stated, "I'm thrilled about our collaboration with Cleveland Brothers and looking forward to demonstrating how Magni Rotating Telehandlers can save their customers time and money. We're excited to have them as part of our dealer family."

For more information, visit www.ClevelandBrothers.com and www.magnith.com.

