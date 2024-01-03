List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    CMAA Obtains Membership in American Council for Construction Education

    Wed January 03, 2024 - National Edition
    Construction Management Association of America


    The Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) board of directors has voted that the association will become a sustaining association member of the American Council for Construction Education (ACCE) in FY24.

    ACCE membership is a natural fit for CMAA, which has a vision to be the voice of the program and construction management industry and the premier resource for professionals working in the built environment. CMAA is excited to cooperate with ACCE, a specialized and programmatic accrediting agency for construction education, including construction and program management, the organization said.

    With an updated mission to promote, support, educate and develop professionals who lead the delivery of programs and projects within the built environment, CMAA is well poised to contribute to this new partnership.

    "As a new sustaining association member of ACCE, we at CMAA are excited for the opportunity to help influence the educational experience of future construction leaders and to network with other industry members and academic leaders to promote quality construction education," said Andrea S. Rutledge, president and CEO of CMAA.

    Membership in ACCE contributes to achieving the outcomes in CMAA's Strategic Framework by sharing CMAA members' unique perspectives, leadership skills, experiences, insights and best practices to:

    • Be the industry leader in leveraging leadership skills, technological innovations, digital tools, trends and resiliency best practices to pave the way for innovative and successful project execution.
    • Become the trusted source of knowledge and best practices in program and construction management.
    • Promote, develop and educate professionals to build and sustain teams and work cultures that are diverse, welcoming and inclusive.
    • Expand the program and construction management narrative and tell the stories of the roles, opportunities, breadth and values of the profession.
    • Build brand awareness of CMAA resources and the program and construction management professionals who steward the entire project life cycle.
    • Actively engage with other industry groups.

    For more information, visit www.cmaanet.org.




    Today's top stories

    Triton Construction Replacing Bridges in Harrisonburg, Virginia

    Midwest's First Two-Story Mass Timber Building Under Way

    World of Asphalt, AGG1 Announce Lineup for 2024 Return to Nashville

    Raleigh, N.C.'s PNC Arena Renovation Plans Take Early Pivot Due to High Costs

    Keeping Road Workers Alive: FHWA's Proposed Work Zone Rule Changes Get Mixed Response From Industry

    Market Landing Park Expansion in Newburyport, Mass., Slated for Summer Finish

    ABC: Construction Job Openings in November Rise to Highest Level Since 2022

    Perkins Extends Life, Restores Performance of 1100 Series Engines With New Line of Repair Sleeves



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Construction Management Association of America






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA