Wed January 03, 2024 - National Edition
The Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) board of directors has voted that the association will become a sustaining association member of the American Council for Construction Education (ACCE) in FY24.
ACCE membership is a natural fit for CMAA, which has a vision to be the voice of the program and construction management industry and the premier resource for professionals working in the built environment. CMAA is excited to cooperate with ACCE, a specialized and programmatic accrediting agency for construction education, including construction and program management, the organization said.
With an updated mission to promote, support, educate and develop professionals who lead the delivery of programs and projects within the built environment, CMAA is well poised to contribute to this new partnership.
"As a new sustaining association member of ACCE, we at CMAA are excited for the opportunity to help influence the educational experience of future construction leaders and to network with other industry members and academic leaders to promote quality construction education," said Andrea S. Rutledge, president and CEO of CMAA.
Membership in ACCE contributes to achieving the outcomes in CMAA's Strategic Framework by sharing CMAA members' unique perspectives, leadership skills, experiences, insights and best practices to:
For more information, visit www.cmaanet.org.