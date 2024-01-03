The Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) board of directors has voted that the association will become a sustaining association member of the American Council for Construction Education (ACCE) in FY24.

ACCE membership is a natural fit for CMAA, which has a vision to be the voice of the program and construction management industry and the premier resource for professionals working in the built environment. CMAA is excited to cooperate with ACCE, a specialized and programmatic accrediting agency for construction education, including construction and program management, the organization said.

With an updated mission to promote, support, educate and develop professionals who lead the delivery of programs and projects within the built environment, CMAA is well poised to contribute to this new partnership.

"As a new sustaining association member of ACCE, we at CMAA are excited for the opportunity to help influence the educational experience of future construction leaders and to network with other industry members and academic leaders to promote quality construction education," said Andrea S. Rutledge, president and CEO of CMAA.

Membership in ACCE contributes to achieving the outcomes in CMAA's Strategic Framework by sharing CMAA members' unique perspectives, leadership skills, experiences, insights and best practices to:

Be the industry leader in leveraging leadership skills, technological innovations, digital tools, trends and resiliency best practices to pave the way for innovative and successful project execution.

Become the trusted source of knowledge and best practices in program and construction management.

Promote, develop and educate professionals to build and sustain teams and work cultures that are diverse, welcoming and inclusive.

Expand the program and construction management narrative and tell the stories of the roles, opportunities, breadth and values of the profession.

Build brand awareness of CMAA resources and the program and construction management professionals who steward the entire project life cycle.

Actively engage with other industry groups.

