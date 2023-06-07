List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    CNH Industrial Announces Senior Leadership Team Appointment

    Wed June 07, 2023 - National Edition
    CNH Industrial


    Friedrich Eichler
    Friedrich Eichler

    CNH Industrial N.V. announced the appointment of Friedrich Eichler as chief technology officer (CTO). He will preside over the R&D community with direct responsibility for technology, innovation, quality, design and their related divisions

    Eichler will provide functional governance for the agriculture and construction segments' product development — coordinating closely with Segment Presidents Derek Neilson (agriculture) and Stefano Pampalone (construction). He also will work hand-in-hand with Marc Kermisch, chief digital & information officer, to seamlessly integrate the precision, digital and autonomy solutions across the company's equipment portfolios.

    Eichler has more than 30 years of experience in automotive engineering with some of the world's biggest carmakers, including Volkswagen Group and Mercedes-Benz Group. He has grown to roles of increasing responsibility, including leading the development of advanced powertrains and innovative technologies.

    He assumes his CTO role in CNH Industrial from Kermisch, who previously served on an ad interim basis.

    "We are delighted to bring Fredrich's expertise to CNHIndustrial. I am confident his leadership and technical acumen will further enhance and accelerate improvements across our R&D organization to further propel our advanced engineering capabilities and overall platform strategy," said Scott W. Wine, chief executive officer at CNH Industrial.

    For more information, visit www.cnhindustrial.com.

    This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.




