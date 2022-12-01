List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

CNH Industrial Ceases Sale of Construction Equipment in China

Thu December 01, 2022 - National Edition
CNH Industrial


CNH Industrial announced that effective Dec. 31, 2022, it will cease all construction equipment sales activities in China.

In the course of 2021, sales of construction equipment in China totaled approximately $88 million, and CNH Industrial does not expect to incur significant charges in connection with the cessation of its construction equipment sales activities in China.

This decision is part of the company's ongoing turnaround plan for its global construction business.

The company remains fully committed to its customers and dealers in China and will continue to support the existing fleet of Case Construction machines.

All other existing CNH Industrial activities in the country will not be affected by this decision and will continue without any change.

For more information, visit cnhindustrial.com.




Today's top stories

Infrastructure Bill … One Year Later

Crews Construct Caltrans' Longest Single Span

Engineering, Innovation Drive Altoz to New Heights

McCarthy Drives Piles for Solar Farm

Thompson Builds Forges Successful Biz in New York State

Officials Laud Second Largest State Project Milestone

Waterbury, Conn.,Transformation Continues With Mixmaster Project

Messick's Christmas Light Show Returns for 10th Year of Christmas Cheer



 

Read more about...

Business News Case China CNH Industrial






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ VA