CNH Industrial announced that effective Dec. 31, 2022, it will cease all construction equipment sales activities in China.

In the course of 2021, sales of construction equipment in China totaled approximately $88 million, and CNH Industrial does not expect to incur significant charges in connection with the cessation of its construction equipment sales activities in China.

This decision is part of the company's ongoing turnaround plan for its global construction business.

The company remains fully committed to its customers and dealers in China and will continue to support the existing fleet of Case Construction machines.

All other existing CNH Industrial activities in the country will not be affected by this decision and will continue without any change.

For more information, visit cnhindustrial.com.

Today's top stories