Trimble designates Coastline Equipment as a Trimble Technology Outlet, allowing the sale of advanced construction technology for John Deere and Hamm earthmoving equipment in California, Nevada and Idaho. This partnership aims to enhance worksite productivity and profitability through integrated Trimble solutions.

Coastline Equipment photo A John Deere 331G compact track loader equipped with Trimble technology

Trimble named Coastline Equipment as its newest Trimble Technology Outlet on Aug. 26, 2025.

Based in Long Beach, Calif., Coastline will now sell Trimble grade control, site positioning systems and correction services technology directly to customers using John Deere and Hamm earthmoving equipment. This includes dozers, excavators, motor graders, soil compactors, mini-excavators and compact track loaders.

Coastline also will sell Trimble technology for LevelBest/ATI and HitchDoc attachments. Trimble technology from Coastline includes the Trimble Works subscription bundles, offering contractors simple, low-risk ways to scale operations, providing flexibility in selecting and using the right civil construction technology, hardware coverage and price point for their business needs.

Trimble Technology Outlets are a new and important part of Trimble's civil construction distribution strategy. By adding authorized resellers representing a wide variety of manufacturers to the Trimble distribution channel, it becomes easier for users of a wide range of machine types to buy, install and use Trimble technology for improved jobsite productivity and profitability.

As an authorized Trimble reseller, Coastline now sells Trimble technology directly to its customers in southern California, southern Nevada and southwestern Idaho.

"We are excited to announce Coastline Equipment as the newest addition to our growing list of authorized Trimble resellers," said Ron Bisio, senior vice president, field systems of Trimble. "The purpose of this new distribution channel is to make it easier for contractors to integrate Trimble technology into their operations regardless of what machine type they use. This allows them to connect their digital and physical work, leading to overall increased productivity and profitability. We're eager to collaborate with Coastline to bring these benefits to their customers.'

As an authorized Trimble reseller, Coastline will offer Trimble grade control solutions — including site positioning systems and correction services — directly to customers across the Coastline footprint. Coastline customers can expect to receive support that includes installation, service and training.

"The central part of our vision is to lead the industry by providing world-class equipment solutions, and we are pleased to announce that now includes the sale, service and support of Trimble technology for the equipment brands we represent," said Buck Baird, president of Coastline Equipment. "In the past, it has been difficult to leverage the full benefit of technology across mixed fleets. Now, we look forward to working with our customers using Deere, Hamm, LevelBest and HitchDoc equipment to streamline their workflows as part of the Trimble ecosystem."

Coastline Equipment serves 12 locations across southern California, Nevada and Idaho and is an authorized dealer for John Deere and Wirtgen Group.

For more information, visit coastlineequipment.com.

