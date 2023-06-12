Northbound lanes collapsed and southbound lanes were severely damaged due to the intensity of the blaze and were not structurally sound to carry any traffic, Gov. Josh Shapiro told reporters. (City of Philadelphia photo)

Pennsylvania officials say that the collapse of an overpass on northbound Interstate 95 in Philadelphia early Sunday morning following a gasoline tanker truck explosion will take months to replace, snarling a bustling East Coast corridor during the summer travel season and severing a main commercial artery for the city.

At the site of the wreckage later in the day, Gov. Josh Shapiro described the scene as "remarkable devastation." He and officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) cautioned motorists to expect detours and called for Philadelphia residents to embrace public transit for an unknown period as the highway is rebuilt.

Northbound lanes collapsed and southbound lanes were severely damaged due to the intensity of the blaze and were "not structurally sound to carry any traffic," Shapiro told reporters.

"We expect [repairs] to take some number of months," he explained, "and we will have that specific timeline set forth once the engineers and PennDOT have completed their review to expedite this process and to cut through the red tape. We're also looking at interim solutions to connect both sides of I-95 to get traffic through the area."

Just before noon June 12, Shapiro signed a proclamation of disaster emergency following the collapse.

WPVI-TV, the ABC News affiliate in Philadelphia, reported that it learned from sources that the body of the tanker truck driver was found earlier in the day, but authorities would not confirm that information.

By the afternoon of June 11, the fire was under control, but firefighters stayed on the scene as a precaution, and crews worked through the night to clear the collapsed section of the road. As the sun rose June 12, heavy equipment could be seen hauling away some of the ruins of the collapsed roadway structure.

At first light, thousands of tons of steel and concrete were still seen piled atop the site of the crumpled overpass on northbound I-95, Dominick Mireles, the director of the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management, told WPVI-TV.

While the exact cost of repairing the crucial roadway is still unclear, Shapiro said the state is working with federal officials on a "speedy rebuild of I-95."

Interstate 95, a major north-south artery that carries freight and goods from Maine to Florida, functions as a key connection to other primary highways including the New Jersey Turnpike or Interstate 295, which splits off in Delaware to carry travelers passing through the region around Philadelphia as they continue up and down the Eastern Seaboard.

Response From Washington Has Been Swift

The collapse set off a wave of concern that echoed from Philadelphia City Hall all the way to the White House, where President Biden was briefed.

The Washington Post noted that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pledged federal support and said the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is working with adjacent states to alert drivers about the collapse and help with traffic plans. He urged travelers planning to cross through the region to pay close attention to local traffic alerts as "we expect significant regional impact," he said in a tweet.

Shapiro said he had spoken directly to Buttigieg and had been assured that there would be "absolutely no delay" in getting federal funds quickly to rebuild what he called a "critical roadway" as safely and efficiently as possible.

Additionally, the circumstances of the crash are being investigated by multiple other agencies, including the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is sending a team to the site of the collapse.

"The investigators are specialists in motor carrier and hazardous materials safety, highway and technical reconstruction, and emergency response," NTSB spokesperson Sarah Taylor Sulick told CNN.

A ‘Dip' Seen On Overpass Just After Accident

Back at the accident site in Philadelphia, all lanes of I-95 are shut down between the exits for Woodhaven Road in Northeast Philadelphia and Aramingo Avenue in the Port Richmond section of the city.

As a result, traffic during the morning commute moved slowly on nearby streets as drivers tested new routes around the closed highway.

The trouble began when emergency dispatchers received a call for an accident response on the off-ramp of I-95 at 6:22 a.m. June 11, Philadelphia Fire Department (PFD) Battalion Chief Derek Bowmer told ABC News. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire from a vehicle underneath the freeway overpass, he added.

A northbound slice of the road cratered and the southbound expanse became structurally unsound after a trucker carrying gasoline went up in flames, shooting out huge plumes of smoke and burning with such intensity that steel girders supporting the highway bridge melted.

After reaching the scene at I-95's Cottman Avenue exit about 10 minutes after the first alarm, it took Philadelphia firefighters about an hour to get the blaze under control, PFD said in a tweet.

Mark Fusetti was driving south on I-95 to pick up his son from the Philadelphia airport just before the collapse when he saw large plumes of dark smoke and used his cellphone to begin filming, initially thinking there was a brush fire.

The video he recorded appears to show his car and other vehicles driving over a "dip" along I-95 as smoke billowed from under both sides of the highway. He told CNN he was startled by the dip, saying, "it felt like you drove off a curb."

"I realized what happened when I looked in my rear-view mirror," he added. "I see I-95 — all of the cars stopping — and then I learned shortly after that the road had just collapsed."

The tanker truck that exploded under the highway overpass was carrying as much as 8,500 gallons of gasoline, some of which spilled into a drainage system that ends in the nearby Delaware River, where the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) used a boom to contain the spillage. But USCG Ensign Josh Ledoux said it did not appear that the contents were spreading into the environment.

"As far as waterways go, it's being contained, and it seems like things are under control," he explained.

USCG officials later confirmed to WPVI-TV that there was no sheening on the Delaware River, which signals no gasoline reached the river from the truck. There was a small amount of sheening in a cove next to the river, but none in the river itself.

They added that the water is safe for city residents to use and consume.

PFD personnel remained at the scene all day and during the early morning hours June 12 to watch the spill for new fires, the Washington Post reported.

"I found myself, you know, thanking the Lord that no motorists who were on I-95 were injured or died," Shapiro said, after announcing plans to declare a state of emergency to secure federal assistance.

Officials could not say what caused the fire that collapsed the roadway, which carries about 160,000 vehicles a day — a combination of through-traffic and local activity across the nation's sixth-most-populous city and surrounding suburbs.

The conditions to create such a calamity are so rare that highway bridges are not typically built to be fireproof like buildings, an engineering expert at Philadelphia's Drexel University told the Post.

"We don't design them for fire resistance because we don't expect to have any types of fire incidents," said Amir Farnam, who studies reinforced-concrete infrastructure and estimated that it would take temperatures of 500 degrees Celsius to cut the steel used in highway girders in half.

I-95 Drivers May Have to Endure Traffic Lights Again

Shapiro said that due to the expected time it will take to make repairs to the highway, his office was looking into "alternatives to connect the roadway beyond detours."

Most drivers traveling the I-95 corridor between Delaware and New York City use the New Jersey Turnpike rather than the segment of interstate where the collapse occurred. Until 2018, drivers did not have a direct highway connection between I-95 in Pennsylvania and I-95 in New Jersey. They had to use a few miles of surface roads, with traffic lights, to get from one to the other — an alternative that they may have to rely on again, at least for a while.

Rep. Brendan Boyle, a Pennsylvania Democrat whose district includes the damaged section of the highway, told CNN that "you are literally going to have millions of people in what is one of the largest population centers in the country impacted in a significant way."

Today's top stories