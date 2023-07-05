KAGE Innovation has added the KAGE Katcher power lawn mower grass catcher and leaf collector to its lineup of products to increase efficiency for the lawn care professionals.

The KAGE Katcher takes the back-breaking and time-consuming work out of collecting and removing grass clippings and leaves from lawns and yards as well as athletic fields and courses.

The high-capacity basket can gather 5.8 cu. ft. of clippings and dump them without the lawn mower operator having to leave the controls, freeing up time for lawncare professionals to complete more jobs and make more money.

"The Kage Katcher is the only grass catcher with motorized dumping and allows the operator to quickly empty the bin on the fly," KAGE co-founder and inventor Mike Stephan says. "Don't waste time getting off the mower when you can combine each pile onto one tarp or at the curb for efficient pickup when the job is done."

Available in either lightweight aluminum or heavy-duty steel, the KAGE Katcher — and its electronic controls — can be mounted to a walk behind mower, stand on mower or ZTR in less than 3 minutes.

This commercial grass catcher allows you to switch back and forth from collecting to discharging clippings with the toggle of a switch as it can open and close on the move. Mow with it open to discharge, or keep it closed to collect.

If you need to mow on slopes or go over curbs — no problem. The KAGE Katcher has just enough angle to accommodate such things. It even has handles and hanging loops for manual lifting and storage when needed.

The electric controls simply plug into your catcher and clamp to the mower battery like jumper cables for power. And the switch mounts securely to any magnetic metal surface in seconds.

Standard Kage Katchers are compatible with commercial Exmark mowers. Other lawn mower make and model compatibility is available upon request.

For more information, visit kageinnovation.com.

