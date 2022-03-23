Our Main Office
Wed March 23, 2022 - National Edition #6
There were smiles and handshakes all around when Work Truck Week 2022 returned to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, Ind., March 8 to 11. North America's largest work truck event often felt more like a long-awaited reunion than a tradeshow, as a verified 12,696 industry professionals gathered in person for the first time in two years.
Work Truck Week, which includes The Work Truck Show and Green Truck Summit, is produced annually by NTEA — the association for the work truck industry. Last year's event was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Work Truck Week has always been the commercial vehicle industry hub, but this year felt extra special in light of everything we have been through since March 2020," said Steve Carey, NTEA president and CEO. "People were excited to be together, shake hands, share ideas and explore the latest trucks, equipment and technology. In many ways, it delivered the sense of normalcy that our industry needed."
While overall event attendance was down about 7 percent versus 2020, Green Truck Summit, a full-day program focused on clean energy trends for commercial vehicles, set a record with a verified 835 participants — an increase of more than 58 percent. The summit brings together government representatives, educators, fleets, manufacturers and innovators to provide updates on the work truck industry's path to zero emissions.
That path wound through the Work Truck Show exhibit hall, where electric vehicles and charging dominated the product introductions. Some of the new products included:
Other "green" news included announcements related to customer adoptions of propane and biodiesel.
Hundreds of event attendees participated in the Work Truck Week Ride & Drive March 9 to 10. Ride & Drive featured 19 commercial vehicles with the latest advanced technologies, sustainability offerings and alternative fuel applications. Participants drove many of the vehicles on city streets.
For more Work Truck Week coverage, including press releases from exhibitors holding press conferences, photos, videos and educational session recaps, visit worktruckweek.com/coverage. Attendees who purchased a Green Truck Summit or Work Truck Week Conference Package can access on-demand educational content through April 13 by logging in to their WTW22 Planner at wts22.mapyourshow.com/8_0/login/login.cfm and selecting On-demand.
Work Truck Week returns to Indiana Convention Center March 7 to 10, 2023.
For more information, visit worktruckweek.com/wtw23signup.
(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)
