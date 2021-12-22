Company Wrench has opened a new branch in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville branch offers new and used equipment for sale and rent in the general construction, demolition, scrap and recycling markets.

This branch is equipped with full parts and service departments, capable of assisting customers with multiple product lines. The branch also allows Company Wrench to expand its Kobelco dealership to northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.

Kobelco previously named Company Wrench the official dealer of central Florida in 2020.

"Our Lakeland branch has proudly served Florida for over 10 years. Opening the Jacksonville location provides a tremendous opportunity to serve new customers in another thriving market," said Cam Gabbard, the president of Company Wrench.

"This is also a significant development in Company Wrench's partnership with Kobelco. The expansion of Company Wrench's territory means even more customers will enjoy the benefits of the outstanding Kobelco product."

Company Wrench's newest branch is located at Phillips Highway in Jacksonville, Fla. For more information, call 904/430-3274 or visit www.companywrench.com.

