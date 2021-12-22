EquipmentShare Acquires Assets of Six Florida Trekker Tractor Locations, Launches Case Power & Equipment of Florida
List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Company Wrench Opens New Branch in Jacksonville, Fla., Expanding Kobelco Territory

Wed December 22, 2021 - Southeast Edition
Company Wrench


Company Wrench has opened a new branch in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville branch offers new and used equipment for sale and rent in the general construction, demolition, scrap and recycling markets.

This branch is equipped with full parts and service departments, capable of assisting customers with multiple product lines. The branch also allows Company Wrench to expand its Kobelco dealership to northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.

Kobelco previously named Company Wrench the official dealer of central Florida in 2020.

"Our Lakeland branch has proudly served Florida for over 10 years. Opening the Jacksonville location provides a tremendous opportunity to serve new customers in another thriving market," said Cam Gabbard, the president of Company Wrench.

"This is also a significant development in Company Wrench's partnership with Kobelco. The expansion of Company Wrench's territory means even more customers will enjoy the benefits of the outstanding Kobelco product."

Company Wrench's newest branch is located at Phillips Highway in Jacksonville, Fla. For more information, call 904/430-3274 or visit www.companywrench.com.




Today's top stories

Tornado Recovery Effort Needs Proper Equipment, Great Compassion

Contractors Brace for Boom in Renewable Energy Projects

EquipmentShare Acquires Assets of Six Florida Trekker Tractor Locations, Launches Case Power & Equipment of Florida

Vecellio & Grogan Leads Project Along Heavily Traveled Route

McLaughlin Achieves 100 Years of Equipment Innovation, Service

Alta Equipment Group Acquires Ambrose Equipment

One Rhode Island School Has Ever-Evolving Design, Another Slated for 2022 Finish

Caterpillar Adding Compact Line of Asphalt Pavers, Screeds to Paving Products Machine Family



 

Read more about...

Business News Company Wrench FLORIDA Kobelco






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo