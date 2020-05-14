Company Wrench, Screen Machine Industries Announce Partnership in Fla.

The Spyder 516T screen from Screen Machine.

Company Wrench is pleased to announce it has partnered with Screen Machine Industries in the state of Florida. Company Wrench is now an exclusive dealer of Screen Machine's complete line of products in Florida.

Screen Machine Industries is a leading manufacturer of portable jaw, impact and cone crushers, screening plants, trommels and conveyors. Based out of Etna, Ohio, Screen Machine Industries has earned global recognition for its innovative aggregate processing equipment. "Screen Machine has been on our radar for some time. They offer some of the highest quality and most advanced machines in the industry," said Company Wrench President Cam Gabbard. "There is enormous demand for dependable crushing equipment in the Sunshine State. Company Wrench believes the Screen Machine product line is a perfect fit for this growing market."

Company Wrench is a customer-oriented, specialty equipment dealership focused on delivering solutions, increasing efficiencies and decreasing downtime. With a commitment to providing the "Cutting-Edge" of customer service, Company Wrench sells, rents, services and supplies parts for heavy equipment at 10 locations in Ohio, Ky., Tenn., N.C., S.C., Fla. and N.J.